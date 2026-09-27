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English NewsNewsIndiaAnti Corruption Bureau nabs SOG cop, middleman in Rs 2 crore bribery case in Udaipur

Anti Corruption Bureau nabs SOG cop, middleman in Rs 2 crore bribery case in Udaipur

Jaipur, Sep 26 (PTI): Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday caught a middleman red-handed in Udaipur while accepting a Rs 2 crore bribe on behalf of an additional superintendent of police (ASP) in the Special Operations Group (SOG), who was later detained, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 12:04 AM (IST)

Jaipur, Sep 26 (PTI): Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday caught a middleman red-handed in Udaipur while accepting a Rs 2 crore bribe on behalf of an additional superintendent of police (ASP) in the Special Operations Group (SOG), who was later detained, officials said.

The middleman, identified as Sajjan Singh Jain, alias Tatla, was caught while allegedly accepting the bribe at the complainant's factory, ACB Director General Govind Gupta said.

ASP Mukesh Kumar Soni, posted in Udaipur, was detained from his residence in Balotra district after his role was found suspicious, he said.

According to the ACB, the alleged bribe was linked to a high-profile case in Udaipur.

The complainant alleged that Soni had demanded Rs 2 crore for providing relief to people arrested in the case and assured that they would not be made accused in other cases. Sonia had also allegedly promised to return certain documents recovered from their houses during arrests but not formally seized, Gupta said.

The ACB verified the complaint and found that the bribe demand was made during conversations, following which a trap was laid on Saturday.

The operation was conducted by the ACB Intelligence Unit, Udaipur.

The ACB said a case will be registered under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI SDA KSI

KSI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Sep 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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