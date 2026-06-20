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HomeNewsIndiaAnti-adulteration drive: Rajasthan govt suspends sale of 16 'unsafe' packaged foods

Anti-adulteration drive: Rajasthan govt suspends sale of 16 'unsafe' packaged foods

Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI): Rajasthan authorities have suspended licences of 13 food business operators as part of an ongoing drive against adulteration, officials said on Frida.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 12:09 AM (IST)

Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI): Rajasthan authorities have suspended licences of 13 food business operators as part of an ongoing drive against adulteration, officials said on Friday.

In addition, the state government has imposed a ban for the next two months on the distribution, sale and display of 16 unsafe packaged food products in the interest of public health.

The action was carried out under the 'Shuddh Aahar Milawat Par Vaar' anti-adulteration campaign by teams of the Food Safety and Drug Control Department across multiple districts including Alwar, Jaipur, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Jalore, Rajsamand, Jhunjhunu and Bikaner, over past two months.

Food Safety and Drug Control Commissioner Dr T Shubhamangala said intensive inspections were conducted in May and June 2026 during which samples of various food items were collected from different districts.

Laboratory analysis at the state public health laboratory found several packaged food products including those of reputed brands, to be unsafe for consumption, prompting the action.

She said based on the test reports, a statewide ban has been imposed on the identified packaged food items, while licences of several food establishments have also been suspended after their products were found unsafe.

The department said the drive against food adulteration will continue in the coming weeks to ensure compliance with safety standards and protection of public health. PTI AG ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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