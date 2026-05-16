Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAnother FIR lodged against SP spokesperson Bhati over objectionable remarks against Brahmins

Another FIR lodged against SP spokesperson Bhati over objectionable remarks against Brahmins

Sultanpur (UP), May 15 (PTI): Another FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district over allegations of hurting sentiments and making objectionable remarks against the Brahmin community, police said on Frida.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 May 2026 12:21 AM (IST)

Sultanpur (UP), May 15 (PTI): Another FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district over allegations of hurting sentiments and making objectionable remarks against the Brahmin community, police said on Friday.

Earlier, the police in Ghaziabad and Noida had also lodged FIRs on similar charges against Bhati, who has said he was taken out of context on the basis of a video clip from his longer statement made during an event.

The latest case was registered on the complaint of Akhil alias Anurag Tiwari, a resident of Tikar village under Dhanpatganj police station limits.

According to the complaint, the complainant watched the video on his mobile phone on May 12, in which Bhati was allegedly seen using abusive and insulting language against the Brahmin community during an event in New Delhi.

The complainant alleged that objectionable remarks were made in the video, comparing the Brahmin community with "prostitutes", thereby hurting the dignity and sentiments of the community, according to the police.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vrij Narayan Singh said the case was registered at the Dhanpatganj police station on May 14 on the basis of the complaint.

He said the investigation has been handed over to Inspector Mahendra Kumar and the police have started a probe into the matter. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking: Muslim Side to Challenge MP High Court Verdict in Supreme Court Soon

Published at : 16 May 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 16 May 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Probe ordered after video shows on-duty cop 'drunk' in UP's Etah
Probe ordered after video shows on-duty cop 'drunk' in UP's Etah
India
Another FIR lodged against SP spokesperson Bhati over objectionable remarks against Brahmins
Another FIR lodged against SP spokesperson Bhati over objectionable remarks against Brahmins
India
Dehradun Police seizes over Rs 1.5 crore unaccounted cash from SUV; 3 held
Dehradun Police seizes over Rs 1.5 crore unaccounted cash from SUV; 3 held
India
Census 2027: DC Jammu urges public participation in digital self-enumeration from May 17
Census 2027: DC Jammu urges public participation in digital self-enumeration from May 17
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Muslim Side to Challenge MP High Court Verdict in Supreme Court Soon
Breaking: Bhojshala Verdict Sparks Celebration as HC Grants Hindus Worship Rights at Dhar Complex
Bhojshala Verdict: MP High Court Grants Hindus Worship Rights, Mosque Land Option Suggested
Bhojshala Verdict Today: MP High Court to Rule on Hindu, Muslim and Jain Claims
Breaking: NEET Leak Protest Erupts in Lucknow, Students Detained During Demonstration Against NTA
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | NTA’s “Zero Error” Promise Has Collapsed, And Students Are Paying the Price
Opinion
Embed widget