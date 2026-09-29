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English NewsNewsIndiaAnnamalai’s ‘We The Leaders’ To Honour 12 Women Achievers With Kamaraj Awards On Gandhi Jayanthi

Annamalai’s ‘We The Leaders’ To Honour 12 Women Achievers With Kamaraj Awards On Gandhi Jayanthi

Former BJP state chief K Annamalai’s ‘We The Leaders’ will honour around 12 women achievers from Tamil Nadu with Kamaraj Awards on Gandhi Jayanthi.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Awards recognize women transforming lives and inspiring communities.
  • Annamalai's organization undertakes social activities like river cleanups.
  • Annamalai promotes good governance, innovation, and leadership expansion.

Chennai, Sep 29 (PTI) As part of its observance of October 2026 as women empowerment month, 'We The Leaders' founded by former state BJP president K Annamalai will confer the Kamaraj awards on women achievers on Gandhi Jayanthi day.

The award aims to recognise women whose contributions have transformed lives, strengthened communities and inspired others, but whose work may not always have received the visibility it deserves, Aspire K Swaminathan, general secretary of "We The Leaders" said on Tuesday.

According to him, across Tamil Nadu, countless women continue to make a difference in education, agriculture, community development, social service and several other fields, often working quietly and away from public attention.

The Kamaraj Award seeks to identify such women, bring their stories before a wider audience and recognise the values of perseverance, service, leadership and social responsibility that their journeys represent.

This year, around 12 outstanding women from different parts of Tamil Nadu and from diverse spheres of activity have been identified for recognition.

Each awardee has distinguished herself through sustained effort, personal commitment and meaningful contribution in her respective field.

The award has been instituted in the name of "Perunthalaivar" K Kamaraj, whose public life continues to be remembered for simplicity, integrity, commitment to education and concern for the welfare of ordinary people.

Through this recognition, "We The Leaders" seeks to celebrate women who continue to reflect these values through their work and service.

The awardee will then be invited onto the dais to receive the honour from Annamalai, following which she will briefly share her thoughts and experiences with the audience.

After launching "We The Leaders", Annamalai have undertaken several key social activities and events across Tamil Nadu.

Recently, Annamalai visited Madurai to participate in the "Vaigai Sirpi" awards event, highlighting the movement's massive cleanup drive which removed approximately 1.63 lakh kg of waste from the Vaigai River.

Annamalai also addressed public meetings such as speaking at Signograph 4.0 in Tiruppur on September 25 emphasizing corruption-free governance, transparency, grassroots participation, and the elimination of drug and liquor abuse.

"Urged our Indian entrepreneurs to invest more in innovation and personal fulfilment. India’s next phase of growth will be driven not just by the scale of our businesses, but by the ambition, innovation and courage of our entrepreneurs to solve tomorrow’s problems today," Annamalai said.

He also recently claimed "in many constituencies, more than 30,000 leaders are part of our 'We The Leaders' organization. In every constituency, we must set as our goal the creation of at least 30,000 leaders on behalf of our organization". PTI SNR SNR ROH

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the Kamaraj awards?

The Kamaraj awards recognize women achievers whose contributions have transformed lives, strengthened communities, and inspired others. They aim to bring their stories before a wider audience and celebrate their values.

Who founded 'We The Leaders' and after whom is the award named?

'We The Leaders' was founded by former state BJP president K Annamalai. The award is named after

When will the Kamaraj awards be conferred?

The Kamaraj awards will be conferred on Gandhi Jayanthi day. This event is part of 'We The Leaders' observance of October 2026 as women empowerment month.

What types of contributions do the Kamaraj awards recognize?

The awards recognize women who have made a significant difference in fields like education, agriculture, community development, and social service. They identify those working quietly away from public attention.

Published at : 29 Sep 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
K Annamalai We The Leaders Kamaraj Awards
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