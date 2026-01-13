A day after sharp political confrontation erupted between Tamil Nadu BJP leader K. Annamalai and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, it intensified on Monday adding heat to the already charged atmosphere ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Annamalai, who was recently mocked as “Rasmalai” by Thackeray, hit back with a bold and defiant challenge, asserting that threats would not deter him from campaigning in Mumbai.

Reacting strongly to remarks attributed to Raj Thackeray and his supporters, Annamalai said that some people had written that they would cut his legs if he went to Mumbai. He asserted that he would go to Mumbai and challenged them to try chopping off his legs, as per a report on NDTV. He added that if he had been afraid of such threats, he would have stayed in his village. He further maintained that the comments made against him were not merely personal attacks but an insult to Tamilians as a whole.

Row Triggered By Mumbai Governance Remarks

The controversy traces back to Annamalai’s statements while campaigning ahead of the BMC elections. During his visit to Mumbai last week, the former IPS officer argued that the city was not just Maharashtra’s capital but also the financial backbone of the country and a global metropolis. He said Mumbai required strong and competent administration to manage its scale and resources.

Annamalai pitched for what he described as a “triple-engine government,” calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra, and a BJP mayor in Mumbai. To underline his argument, he pointed out that Mumbai’s civic budget exceeds ₹40,000 crore, far higher than Bengaluru’s ₹19,000 crore and Chennai’s ₹8,000 crore, stressing that such massive public funds demand capable leadership, as per reports.

Raj Thackeray’s sharp retort to these remarks, including the “Rasmalai” jibe, triggered a wider political backlash and intensified the war of words across party lines.

Fadnavis Defends Annamalai, Downplays Threats

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stepped in to defend Annamalai, urging restraint and perspective. Describing Mumbai as an international city, Fadnavis appealed to political leaders not to take Raj Thackeray’s comments too seriously and emphasised that Mumbai belongs to people from across the country.

Annamalai, however, refused to soften his stand. Reiterating his position, he asked pointedly, “Who is Raj Thackeray to threaten me?”

Opposition Reacts, Political Temperature Rises

The episode has also drawn sharp reactions from opposition parties. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) stepped up its attack, questioning why the Maharashtra BJP had not condemned what it termed Annamalai’s “anti-Maharashtra” comments. In its editorial, Saamana recalled that Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu had historically stood together against Hindi imposition, suggesting that Annamalai’s remarks undermined that legacy.

The editorial went further, branding Annamalai a “traitor to Tamils,” escalating the rhetoric and deepening political fault lines.