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English NewsNewsIndia'Govt Should Not Wait For A Tragic Outcome': Anna Hazare On Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike

'Govt Should Not Wait For A Tragic Outcome': Anna Hazare On Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike

Anna Hazare urged the Centre to hold talks with Sonam Wangchuk, saying it should not prolong or ignore his 20-day protest, warning that forceful action would only worsen the situation.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 08:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Activist Sonam Wangchuk admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.
  • Delhi Police shifted him following medical and court advice.
  • Anna Hazare urged government for immediate dialogue with Wangchuk.
  • Security was tightened around hospital premises following admission.

Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday urged the Centre to engage in dialogue with activist Sonam Wangchuk, saying the government should not ignore his ongoing protest or allow the situation to worsen.

Reacting to Wangchuk's hunger strike, which has continued for more than 20 days, Hazare said the issue should be resolved through discussions rather than by prolonging the agitation.

"The protest has been continuing for the past 20 days. The government should not ignore it or adopt a policy of prolonging the protest. Instead, it should resolve the issue through dialogue," Hazare said.

He appealed to the government to initiate talks with Wangchuk and reach a solution at the earliest.

"The government should not wait for a tragic outcome, and there is no harm in holding discussions," Hazare said.

Also read: 'Wrong': Rahul Gandhi's First Reaction To Wangchuk's Removal From Jantar Mantar

Referring to Wangchuk being shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during his hunger strike, Hazare stressed that the situation should be handled peacefully.

"During Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, he was taken away and admitted to a hospital. This is a matter concerning society, and as much as possible, the situation should be handled peacefully. If there is any forceful action or pulling and dragging, the issue only becomes more complicated," he said.

Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after being removed from Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police following concerns over his health during his indefinite hunger strike. The incident has sparked political reactions and renewed calls for dialogue between the government and the activist.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Sonam Wangchuk admitted to Safdarjung Hospital?

Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, on the 21st day of his hunger strike. His health had significantly deteriorated due to prolonged fasting and dehydration.

What is Anna Hazare's appeal regarding Sonam Wangchuk's protest?

Anna Hazare urged the Centre to engage in dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and resolve the issue through discussions. He advised against prolonging the protest or ignoring it, emphasizing an early solution.

Who decided to admit Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital?

The Delhi Police decided to shift Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital. This decision was made based on the advice of medical experts and in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 08:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Wangchuk Cockroach Janta Party Protest CJP Protest News
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