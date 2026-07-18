Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, on the 21st day of his hunger strike. His health had significantly deteriorated due to prolonged fasting and dehydration.
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'Govt Should Not Wait For A Tragic Outcome': Anna Hazare On Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike
Anna Hazare urged the Centre to hold talks with Sonam Wangchuk, saying it should not prolong or ignore his 20-day protest, warning that forceful action would only worsen the situation.
- Activist Sonam Wangchuk admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.
- Delhi Police shifted him following medical and court advice.
- Anna Hazare urged government for immediate dialogue with Wangchuk.
- Security was tightened around hospital premises following admission.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Sonam Wangchuk admitted to Safdarjung Hospital?
What is Anna Hazare's appeal regarding Sonam Wangchuk's protest?
Anna Hazare urged the Centre to engage in dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and resolve the issue through discussions. He advised against prolonging the protest or ignoring it, emphasizing an early solution.
Who decided to admit Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital?
The Delhi Police decided to shift Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital. This decision was made based on the advice of medical experts and in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court.
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