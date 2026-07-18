'Govt Should Not Wait For A Tragic Outcome': Anna Hazare On Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike

Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday urged the Centre to engage in dialogue with activist Sonam Wangchuk, saying the government should not ignore his ongoing protest or allow the situation to worsen.

Reacting to Wangchuk's hunger strike, which has continued for more than 20 days, Hazare said the issue should be resolved through discussions rather than by prolonging the agitation.

"The protest has been continuing for the past 20 days. The government should not ignore it or adopt a policy of prolonging the protest. Instead, it should resolve the issue through dialogue," Hazare said.

He appealed to the government to initiate talks with Wangchuk and reach a solution at the earliest.

"The government should not wait for a tragic outcome, and there is no harm in holding discussions," Hazare said.

Also read: 'Wrong': Rahul Gandhi's First Reaction To Wangchuk's Removal From Jantar Mantar

Referring to Wangchuk being shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during his hunger strike, Hazare stressed that the situation should be handled peacefully.

"During Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, he was taken away and admitted to a hospital. This is a matter concerning society, and as much as possible, the situation should be handled peacefully. If there is any forceful action or pulling and dragging, the issue only becomes more complicated," he said.

Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after being removed from Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police following concerns over his health during his indefinite hunger strike. The incident has sparked political reactions and renewed calls for dialogue between the government and the activist.