Ankita Bhandari’s Mother Breaks Down In Tears During Press Conference In Delhi

The parents of Ankita Bhandari, the Uttarakhand resort receptionist whose murder sparked widespread outrage, have demanded a fresh CBI investigation under the supervision of a former Supreme Court judge. Speaking at a press conference at the Press Club of India in Delhi, her parents raised questions about the investigation and alleged that crucial evidence had been overlooked. Ankita’s mother, Soni Devi, broke down while appealing for justice, asking where the family should turn after failing to find answers.

‘Where Do We Go?’

An emotional Soni Devi said she continued to see her daughter everywhere and struggled to cope with her loss.

“Please tell us where we should go for justice. I see my daughter all the time. Only I know how I am surviving,” she said, questioning what wrongdoing her daughter had committed.

Ankita’s father, Virendra Singh Bhandari, said he had travelled to Delhi to seek justice for his daughter. He alleged that messages mentioning a VIP had been disclosed in her chats, but claimed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had removed a year’s worth of chat records. He also questioned why an accused person’s phone had not been recovered.

The family further alleged that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had deleted a social media post claiming that jobs had been provided to Ankita’s father and brother after they sought clarification about the appointments.

Also Read: How Is Sikkim Governor Dushyant Gautam's Name Linked To Ankita Bhandari Murder Case?

VIP Allegations

The family cited activist Urmila Sanwar’s statement identifying Dushyant Gautam as the alleged VIP in the case and demanded an independent investigation. They also questioned why the call detail records of accused Pulkit Arya had not been provided.

The family said Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi had extended his support, adding that they were currently the only members of the family in Delhi seeking justice.

Activist Raises Questions

Women’s rights activist Yogita Bhayana alleged that the resort was demolished with a bulldozer within 48 hours of the case being registered, raising concerns about the handling of evidence. She claimed Ankita had messaged a friend about being pressured to provide services to a VIP, but alleged that the matter had not been adequately investigated.

Bhayana also said the family had struggled to find a venue for its protest, citing restrictions at Jantar Mantar and the high cost of hiring Ramlila Maidan.

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Demand To President

Bhayana appealed to the President to revoke Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim Governor, giving the authorities 24 hours to act and warning of street protests otherwise.

She said police had allowed the family to sit peacefully near India Gate before taking them to Tilak Marg police station. She maintained that the family had not received justice despite public support.

Also Read: Ankita Bhandari’s Parents Detained At India Gate Over Dushyant Gautam’s Governor Appointment