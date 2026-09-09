Anganwadis across UP were in disarray under previous govt, says Yogi; hikes honorarium for workers

Ayodhya, Sep 8 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday claimed Anganwadi centres in the state were in dilapidated condition and utter disarray during the tenure of the previous government, as he announced a hike in honorarium for workers and helpers engaged at these facilities.

"Nine years ago, Anganwadi centres were in dilapidated condition and in complete disarray. They were plagued by the dishonesty of the erstwhile government, while it was Anganwadi workers who had to face flak. The nutritious meals meant for children did not reach Anganwadi centres.

"The meal services were operated by a liquor mafia, who had such reach and influence, that nobody dared to check him," Adityanath said, without taking any names.

He alleged that there were complaints over the quality of meals provided at Anganwadi centres during the tenure of the previous government, saying, they -- in collusion with the mafia -- had "ruined the system".

"Now, meal services have been freed from the mafia, while take-home ration services are being operated at 204 locations by women-led self-help groups," he said.

The chief minister was speaking at an event in Ayodhya, where he distributed appointment letters to newly-recruited Anganwadi workers and helpers.

He said before 2017, three to five-year-olds who came to Anganwadi centres, carried with them mats fashioned out of jute bags as there were no seating arrangements.

There was no drinking water at Anganwadi centres, and children were denied nutritious meals, he alleged.

"The Centre gave money, but there was an insensitive government in the state. It did not buy anything for these Anganwadi centres, and funnelled these funds to the mafia. Thus, Anganwadi centres had remained deserted," Adityanath said.

He further claimed that primary schools in the state were in "pathetic condition" under the previous government -- "without teachers, or students".

On the occasion, Adityanath announced a "gift" for the state's 2.91 lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers. He said the honorarium for Anganwadi workers will increase from Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000, while that for helpers will increase from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 per month.

Additionally, Anganwadi workers, helpers, and their families, will get cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh every year at empanelled healthcare facilities, government hospitals, and medical colleges, and receive three sarees every year, instead of two.

The chief minister also announced plans to make Anganwadi centres "smart", by providing smartphones to workers, the state government said in a statement.

Under the first phase of this initiative, 1.28 lakh smartphones have been provided for. Through these, data related to schemes can be recorded in real time and the work of Anganwadi workers can be simplified, he asserted.

Adityanath said when his government took charge in 2017, Anganwadi workers received a meagre honorarium of Rs 3,000.

"Our government linked it with a performance-based system and increased it to Rs 8,000. Now, it will be increased to Rs 12,000," he said.

The honorarium of helpers was also increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 4,000 earlier, and will now be increased to Rs 6,000, he added.

Anganwadi workers and helpers played an important role along with auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) and ASHA workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that over the past nine years, more than 70,000 Anganwadi centres across the state have been given an organised structure.

Referring to Ayodhya, the chief minister said 10 years ago, there was little electricity in the area, no roads, facilities or cleanliness. "Ayodhya was in disarray, and anarchy prevailed.

"There was electricity for only three or four hours, sometimes during the day, sometimes at night, and a syndicate controlled power supply. Barring one or two districts, much of the state remained in darkness," he claimed.

"When we began constructing wide roads for Ayodhya, the Samajwadi Party opposed it, they agitated against building the railway station. When work on the airport here began, the Samajwadi Party protested against it," Adityanath said, terming the opposition party "anti-development".

He further said, "This is the same Samajwadi Party that opposed Lord Ram, and did everything to prevent the Ram Mandir from being built in Ayodhya. Once, these very people had ordered firing at devotees of Lord Ram.

"Yet, despite their opposition, the Ram temple movement did not stop, and eventually, the grand temple of Lord Ram was built here." Lashing out at the opposition, he said those who divide society cannot be expected to unite it.

Highlighting the transformation of Ayodhya, the chief minister said, "Today, Ayodhya has four-lane roads, a grand railway station and an international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki. The railway network has expanded. The Ram Ki Paidi has been rejuvenated and Ayodhya has become a solar city." Before his address, the chief minister inspected stalls set up by various departments at an exhibition at the venue, and officiated the 'annaprashan' (rice ceremony) of several children.

Around 12,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers were present at the Ayodhya event, while ministers, MPs, MLAs and Anganwadi workers joined various programmes organised across 75 districts, the statement said. PTI NAV ARB ARB

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