Andhra Woman Plots Husband's Murder With Lover's Help During Temple Visit, Shares Live Location

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wife, lover, two others arrested for husband's murder.

Extramarital affair prompted wife and lover to conspire.

Wife lured husband to temple; lover ambushed him.

CCTV, mobile data helped police quickly solve case.

What began as a family visit to a temple on Amavasya allegedly turned into a meticulously planned murder in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. Police have arrested a 19-year-old woman, her alleged lover and two others for allegedly conspiring to kill her husband during the pilgrimage, with investigators relying on CCTV footage, mobile phone records and GPS data to solve the case within hours.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Ramesh from Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, had travelled with his wife Hasini and their young daughter to the Sri Malleshwara Swamy Temple in Gudupalle mandal when he was allegedly ambushed and murdered.

Police Allege Extramarital Affair Led To Murder Plot

According to investigators, Ramesh, a private company employee in Hosur, married Hasini around two years ago. The couple had a young daughter and were living together without any apparent signs of discord.

However, police alleged that Hasini had been in a relationship with her childhood friend, 20-year-old Yugandhar, even after her marriage.

Investigators believe the two allegedly conspired to eliminate Ramesh so they could continue their relationship. Police have taken Hasini, Yugandhar and two alleged accomplices into custody in connection with the case.

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Temple Visit Allegedly Used To Lure Victim

According to police, Hasini convinced her husband to accompany her and their daughter to the Sri Malleshwara Swamy Temple atop Mallappa Konda on Tuesday.

Investigators alleged that during the journey, she continuously shared the family's live location with Yugandhar, allowing him to monitor their movements.

Police believe the murder was planned near the third hairpin bend on the hill road. They alleged that Hasini intentionally dropped her handbag, prompting Ramesh to stop his motorcycle.

At that point, Yugandhar and his accomplices allegedly emerged from nearby and chased Ramesh for nearly 100 metres into a forested area before attacking him with sharp weapons. Police said the couple's toddler daughter remained near the scene during the assault.

CCTV, GPS Data Help Police Crack Case

The alleged conspiracy came to light after Hasini's mother informed police that the family had not returned home.

While reviewing CCTV footage from the temple route, investigators noticed a key discrepancy. Earlier footage showed Ramesh travelling towards the temple with Hasini and their daughter. However, later recordings allegedly captured Hasini leaving on Ramesh's motorcycle with two other men, while Ramesh was nowhere to be seen.

Police then analysed mobile phone records and GPS data, which led them to Ramesh's body in a nearby forest and helped identify the suspects.

Investigators are also examining claims made by local villagers that Hasini may have been a minor at the time of her marriage two years ago. If verified, officials said additional charges relating to child marriage violations could also be invoked as the investigation progresses.