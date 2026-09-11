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English NewsNewsIndiaAndhra On Alert As Low-Pressure Area To Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Along North Coast

Andhra On Alert As Low-Pressure Area To Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Along North Coast

Andhra Pradesh sounded an alert as a Bay of Bengal low-pressure area is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to North Andhra.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Andhra Pradesh issued alert for heavy rainfall, gusty winds.
  • Minister directed officials to prepare, establish control rooms.
  • Residents urged to stay alert; fishermen warned off sea.

Amaravati, Sep 11 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday sounded an alert as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring moderate to heavy rainfall in North Andhra districts over the next two days, with gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-70 kmph expected along the coast.

Home and Disaster Management Minister V Anitha directed officials to take necessary measures to prevent any damage and instructed them to set up control rooms in rain-affected districts.

"The government is on alert in view of the low-pressure area and officials have been directed to take all necessary measures to prevent any damage. People should remain alert for the next three days," Anitha said in an official release.

She directed officials to issue timely warnings to people about the situation arising from the low-pressure area.

The minister urged people to remain alert and said gusty winds with speeds of up to 70 kmph are likely along the coast.

The low-pressure area is currently concentrated over the South Odisha-North Andhra coastal region while Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain said it was concentrated on the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas.

Under the influence of the low-pressure area, North Andhra districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday and September 12, while South Coastal Andhra is expected to receive moderate rainfall.

Jain said strong winds with speeds of about 50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph are likely along the North Coastal Andhra coast. He advised people to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

As the sea is likely to be rough with high waves, fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea, he said.

On Friday, moderate rain accompanied by lightning is likely in some areas of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts, Jain said.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning is likely at isolated places in Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari and Krishna districts while scattered light rain is likely in the remaining districts, he added.

On Saturday, moderate rain accompanied by lightning is likely in some areas of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning is likely at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari and West Godavari districts, he said.

Jain said that as of 5 pm on Thursday, 37 mm of rainfall was recorded in Darlapudi of Anakapalli district, while 34.5 mm each was recorded in Nanginarapadu and Udera, 34.2 mm in Paravada and 33.5 mm in Gandhavaram. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current weather situation in Andhra Pradesh?

Andhra Pradesh is under alert due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. This system is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the region over the next two days.

Which districts are expected to be most affected by the rainfall?

North Andhra districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday. South Coastal Andhra is expected to receive moderate rainfall, and gusty winds up to 70 kmph are likely along the coast.

What precautions are being advised for residents and fishermen?

People are urged to remain alert for the next three days due to the weather conditions. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea as it is expected to be rough with high waves.

What measures is the Andhra Pradesh government taking in response?

The government has sounded an alert and directed officials to take necessary measures to prevent damage. Control rooms are being set up in rain-affected districts, and timely warnings will be issued to the public.

Published at : 11 Sep 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bay Of Bengal Andhra Pradesh Weather
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