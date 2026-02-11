Andhra Targets $3.4 Trillion Economy By 2047, YSRCP Walks Out Of Assembly

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Amaravati, Feb 11 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government was determined to achieve sustained high growth to build a Rs 308 lakh crore (USD 3.4 trillion) economy with a per capita income of Rs 55 lakh by 2047, Governor S Adbul Nazeer said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Amid sloganeering by YSRCP MLAs seeking Opposition Party status, among others, a joint session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature began here with the customary address of the Governor.

The YSRCP members led by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy later staged a walkout.

Reddy is attending the House after almost a year. He last attended on February 24, 2025.

"The government has proceeded with focus and resolve. The Swarna Andhra Vision lays out a clear economic pathway, aiming for sustained high growth to build a Rs 308 lakh crore economy with a per capita income of Rs 55 lakh by 2047," the Governor said.

Citing the first advance estimates for FY26, Nazeer said Andhra Pradesh's GSDP rose to Rs 17.6 lakh crore from Rs 15.9 lakh core in the previous year, logging a nominal growth of 10.7 per cent.

Per capita income has risen to Rs 2.95 lakh, compared to Rs 2.66 lakh last year, he said, adding that growth has been driven by strong performance in agriculture and allied sector at 7.83 per cent, industry at 9.53 per cent, and services sector at 12.94 per cent.

According to the Governor, the state's economy is steadily returning to a strong growth path, supported by a revival in agriculture, industry, and services.

Improved fiscal discipline, investment momentum, and infrastructure development are contributing to higher economic activity, he said.

From the very first year of governance in 2024, the state government has moved swiftly to implement its commitments, beginning by making the "Super Six" guarantees a "super-hit", emerging as one of the largest DBT initiatives globally, with spending of nearly Rs 33,000 crore per year, he said.

Through "Thalliki Vandanam", financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per annum is transferred directly to over 66 lakh bank accounts of mothers of students, irrespective of number of children, enabling them to pursue education from Classes I to Intermediate without financial stress, he further said.

Among other welfare schemes, the "Sthree Shakti" free bus travel scheme, launched last Independence Day, has enabled 37.8 crore free journeys by women and transgenders across the state, he said.

Instead of fragmented welfare schemes, the Governor said benefits are being aligned to every household to address deprivation in a comprehensive manner through Family Benefit Management System (FBMS).

He said the TDP-led NDA government's approach to Scheduled Caste welfare is guided by fairness and inclusion.

He said the government is strengthening public healthcare through the rollout of a comprehensive Electronic Health Record system, aligned with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission standards, across all network hospitals under Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust.

A universal health coverage scheme is being introduced to provide comprehensive health insurance of Rs 2.5 lakh to every individual resident of the state, the Governor said.

Simultaneously, he noted that cashless healthcare is being provided to 1.43 crore BPL (below poverty line) families with financial protection of up to Rs 25 lakh per family per year, including high end treatments such as cancer care and bilateral cochlear implant surgery without any "ceiling limit".

Nazeer said Andhra Pradesh has introduced a comprehensive Population Management Framework as an evidence-based response to declining fertility and rapid population ageing.

With the state's total fertility rate at around 1.5, well below the replacement level of 2.1, the focus has shifted from population control to sustainability, he said.

According to Nazeer, Andhra Pradesh has prioritised infrastructure creation, industrial development, and regional equity to unlock the state's full potential.

Investments in roads, ports, airports, urban transformation, and emerging technologies are creating jobs and improving connectivity, he observed.

The government is according the highest priority to completing the Polavaram Project, the backbone of the state's irrigation system, with a firm resolve to complete it before June 2027, Nazeer said.

Further, he said the NDA alliance government is making preparations for the Godavari Pushkaralu scheduled in 2027 with focused attention on infrastructure, pilgrim facilities, and riverfront management.

Reflecting on the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, the Governor said it is being rebuilt with renewed momentum, supported by financial closure of key infrastructure works with support from the Union Government.

To give further stimulus, he noted that the government has entered into an agreement with Singapore to establish a framework for cooperation in sustainable urban governance, digital and real-time governance, human resource development and others.

"In a significant step towards long-term certainty, the Union Government has initiated the process to introduce legislation to accord statutory status to Amaravati as the permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

The government has transformed last-mile governance as vibrant centres of citizen service delivery by restructuring "Grama Sachivalayam and Ward Sachivalyam Department" as "Swarna Gramam and Swarna Wardu Department", Nazeer said.

Starting today, the Assembly is expected to go on till March 12, a source told PTI. PTI STH GDK KH

