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English NewsNewsIndiaAndhra Woman Assaulted, Disrobed In Guntur; TDP Worker Arrested, Nara Lokesh Promises 'Zero Tolerance'

Andhra Woman Assaulted, Disrobed In Guntur; TDP Worker Arrested, Nara Lokesh Promises 'Zero Tolerance'

A woman was allegedly assaulted and stripped in Guntur, triggering outrage. TDP suspended a party functionary as police arrested the accused.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A Guntur woman was assaulted over a borewell permission dispute.
  • CCTV footage surfaced online, prompting arrests and widespread outrage.
  • TDP suspended its ward secretary linked to the violent incident.
  • Nara Lokesh condemned the act, promising strict legal action.

A shocking assault on a woman in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district has ignited widespread outrage, with the incident quickly escalating into a political flashpoint between the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The controversy intensified after CCTV footage of the alleged attack surfaced online, prompting swift police action and disciplinary measures within the TDP. The incident occurred on July 15 in Krishna Babu Colony, which falls under the Nagarampalem police station limits. Investigators have registered a criminal case and arrested the accused, while the ruling party has suspended one of its functionaries allegedly linked to the incident.

Dispute Over Borewell Permission Turned Violent

According to police, the confrontation stemmed from a dispute over a borewell permission request. A family had reportedly sought approval to drill a new borewell after their previous one was damaged during drainage expansion work undertaken by the Guntur Municipal Corporation, as per reports.

Investigators allege that TDP ward secretary Mallela Venkata Ramana Murthy demanded money from the family in connection with the permission process. The disagreement allegedly escalated, eventually leading to violence.

Police said a group of people, including some transgender individuals who had sided with one of the parties involved in the dispute, allegedly attacked a woman from the opposing side and stripped her. CCTV footage of the incident later emerged on social media, drawing widespread condemnation.

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Police Arrest Accused, TDP Takes Disciplinary Action

Following the circulation of the video, police launched an investigation, registered a case and arrested the accused.

The matter took on political significance after one of those arrested was identified as having links to the TDP. Guntur MLA Galla Madhavi sought immediate action, following which the party suspended the functionary from all organisational responsibilities.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing, with officers reviewing CCTV footage, collecting evidence and recording witness statements to determine whether additional individuals were involved.

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Lokesh Says 'No One Will Be Protected'

Reacting to the incident, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said the government would adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards crimes against women, irrespective of political affiliation. Nara Lokesh said: "Absolutely shocked and outraged by the horrific incident in Guntur. Anyone who thinks political connections or party affiliation can protect them is gravely mistaken."

He said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had ordered immediate action after the incident came to light. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the primary cause of the assault in Guntur?

The confrontation stemmed from a dispute over a borewell permission request. A family had sought approval to drill a new borewell after their previous one was damaged.

What actions have authorities taken following the incident?

Police registered a criminal case and arrested the accused. The ruling TDP also suspended one of its functionaries allegedly linked to the incident from all organizational responsibilities.

How did the ruling party react to the incident involving one of its members?

The TDP suspended ward secretary Mallela Venkata Ramana Murthy from all organizational responsibilities after he was linked to the incident. TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to such crimes.

Where and when did the assault occur?

The incident occurred on July 15 in Krishna Babu Colony, which falls under the Nagarampalem police station limits in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu Guntur TDP Nara Lokesh
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