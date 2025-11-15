Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaVedanta’s Hindustan Zinc Awarded Tungsten Block Licence By Andhra Govt

Vedanta’s Hindustan Zinc Awarded Tungsten Block Licence By Andhra Govt

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. secured a license from Andhra Pradesh to explore and mine a tungsten block.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Saturday said it has received the licence to explore and mine a tungsten block in Andhra Pradesh by the state government.

This marks an important milestone for the Vedanta Group company as it looks to expand beyond zinc, lead, and silver into critical and high-value minerals essential for advanced manufacturing.

"Hindustan Zinc Ltd has been officially announced as the successful bidder for a tungsten and associated mineral block in Andhra Pradesh, following the receipt of the formal composite licence from the state government," the company said in a statement.

A composite licence in mining is a single, two-stage concession that grants both the right to explore for minerals and the right to mine them if the exploration is successful.

Earlier this year, the company had been declared the preferred bidder through a competitive auction process conducted by the Centre.

"This milestone marks another step forward in Hindustan Zinc's journey of expanding its mineral footprint and contributing to the nation's self-reliance in critical and strategic minerals," company's CEO Arun Misra said.

HZL is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top five silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77 per cent of the primary zinc market in India. PTI SID ANU ANU

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Vedanta
