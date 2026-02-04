Tiger Spotted In East Godavari Villages, Sparks Alarm Near Andhra's Rajahmundry

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A lone tiger, believed to have travelled from Maharashtra into Andhra Pradesh via Telangana, has triggered widespread concern after entering human habitations in East Godavari district. The animal’s unexpected movement across villages and into the outskirts of Rajahmundry city has put forest authorities and residents on high alert, as efforts intensify to track and contain the predator.

The tiger is said to have crossed the Godavari River from the Eluru side before being first spotted in Thorredu village under Rajahmundry rural mandal. Soon after its arrival, villagers reported that the animal attacked and killed multiple cows and a calf, confirming its presence and heightening fears among local communities.

From Farmlands To Village Limits

Forest officials later confirmed the tiger’s movement through physical evidence, including pug marks found in agricultural fields in Gaadala and Kolamuru villages. These markings established that the big cat was steadily moving eastward, navigating through farmland and closer to residential zones.

Residents in Gaadala were among the first to report sightings, prompting officials to conduct field inspections. The situation escalated when the animal began venturing beyond rural pockets, moving towards more populated areas surrounding Rajahmundry.

Sightings Near City Areas Raise Alarm

The tiger’s presence became even more alarming when it was spotted near Auto Nagar, between Lalacheruvu and Diwancheruvu—areas known for dense habitation and commercial activity. In one striking incident, the animal was seen climbing over the wall of a private marriage hall, a moment recorded by commuters passing through the area.

On Tuesday evening, the tiger was again sighted in the Diwan Cheruvu region. A group of youths travelling along the national highway captured a video of the animal before it moved towards the vicinity of Delhi Public School. CCTV cameras installed in the area also recorded its movement, confirming that the tiger had entered urban limits.

Authorities Step Up Monitoring & Safety Measures

The sightings have left residents anxious, prompting authorities to issue safety advisories. People have been urged to avoid stepping out at night, keep livestock secured indoors, illuminate surroundings, and make noise to prevent the animal from approaching homes.

Forest officials believe the tiger may move towards Korukonda and Gokavaram in the coming days. As a precaution, villages within a 15-kilometre radius of Gaadala have been placed on high alert. Preventive measures are underway, including the installation of trap cameras, cages, and the deployment of drones to track the tiger’s movements.

A rapid response team, supported by police and revenue officials, has been deployed across sensitive areas. Drones are actively surveying regions where pug marks have been found, as authorities work to manage the situation, prevent human-animal conflict, and safely guide the tiger away from populated zones.