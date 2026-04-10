Three Teen Girls Drown While Taking Selfies At Andhra's Ananthagiri Hills Waterfall

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Authorities warn of treacherous terrain and strong currents.

A tragic outing ended in heartbreak after three teenage girls drowned while taking selfies near a waterfall in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharama Raju district, highlighting the dangers of venturing into risky terrain for photos.

Slip On Rocks Leads To Fatal Fall

The incident took place on Thursday in the scenic Ananthagiri Hills, where four girls from Jambuvalasa village in Hukumpeta mandal had visited the Mulagummi waterfall, a forested area near Visakhapatnam.

According to police, the girls were standing on slippery rocks close to the waterfall when three of them lost their balance and fell into the water. With none of them able to swim, the strong current quickly dragged them under, leaving little chance of survival.

One Rescued, Three Lose Lives

Hearing desperate cries for help, local residents rushed to the spot and managed to save one of the girls, who was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

However, the other three—Trisha (17), Ratnakumari (16), and Pavitra (16)—were swept away by the current and could not be rescued. Their bodies were later recovered by police teams who arrived at the scene, as per reports.

A fun outing turned into a heartbreaking tragedy.



3 young girls lost their lives at a waterfall in Andhra Pradesh - a stark reminder that water bodies can be unpredictable and dangerous.



No photo or thrill is worth a life. pic.twitter.com/Q63oG9h6Bg — Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) April 10, 2026

Hidden Dangers Behind Scenic Spots

Authorities have cautioned that while the Mulagummi waterfall may appear small and harmless, it is surrounded by treacherous terrain and deceptively strong currents. Slippery rocks near the falls make it particularly dangerous for visitors, especially those venturing too close for photographs.

Warning Against Risky Selfie Culture

Officials have once again urged tourists and locals to exercise extreme caution when visiting remote natural attractions. They warned against attempting selfies in hazardous locations, noting that such actions often lead to avoidable tragedies.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of how quickly a moment of carelessness can turn fatal, especially in areas where natural conditions can be unpredictable and unforgiving.