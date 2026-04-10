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HomeNewsIndiaThree Teen Girls Drown While Taking Selfies At Andhra's Ananthagiri Hills Waterfall

Three Teen Girls Drown While Taking Selfies At Andhra's Ananthagiri Hills Waterfall

Three teen girls drown at Andhra Pradesh's Ananthagiri Hills waterfall while taking selfies; tragedy highlights dangers of slippery rocks and strong currents.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Authorities warn of treacherous terrain and strong currents.

A tragic outing ended in heartbreak after three teenage girls drowned while taking selfies near a waterfall in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharama Raju district, highlighting the dangers of venturing into risky terrain for photos.

Slip On Rocks Leads To Fatal Fall

The incident took place on Thursday in the scenic Ananthagiri Hills, where four girls from Jambuvalasa village in Hukumpeta mandal had visited the Mulagummi waterfall, a forested area near Visakhapatnam.

According to police, the girls were standing on slippery rocks close to the waterfall when three of them lost their balance and fell into the water. With none of them able to swim, the strong current quickly dragged them under, leaving little chance of survival.

One Rescued, Three Lose Lives

Hearing desperate cries for help, local residents rushed to the spot and managed to save one of the girls, who was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

However, the other three—Trisha (17), Ratnakumari (16), and Pavitra (16)—were swept away by the current and could not be rescued. Their bodies were later recovered by police teams who arrived at the scene, as per reports.

Hidden Dangers Behind Scenic Spots

Authorities have cautioned that while the Mulagummi waterfall may appear small and harmless, it is surrounded by treacherous terrain and deceptively strong currents. Slippery rocks near the falls make it particularly dangerous for visitors, especially those venturing too close for photographs.

Warning Against Risky Selfie Culture

Officials have once again urged tourists and locals to exercise extreme caution when visiting remote natural attractions. They warned against attempting selfies in hazardous locations, noting that such actions often lead to avoidable tragedies.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of how quickly a moment of carelessness can turn fatal, especially in areas where natural conditions can be unpredictable and unforgiving.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What warning have officials issued following this tragedy?

Officials are warning against attempting selfies in hazardous locations and urging extreme caution when visiting remote natural attractions.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam News Drowning Ananthagiri Hills
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