Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly tied his wife to a wooden pole and trashed her at his village in Prakasam district, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred on September 13 and came to light on Tuesday.

"Balraju tied and tortured his first wife Bhagyamma at Tarlupadu mandal in Prakasam district after suspecting her infidelity," the official told PTI.

Balraju, who has two wives, was staying with his second wife and had recently come to his village in Tarlupadu Mandal.

Police said that he (Balraju) was suffering from a health ailment and had gone to a private hospital for treatment. He had asked Bhagyamma to bring money for medical expenses, along with their children.

Bhagyamma refused, saying that she was the sole caretaker of four children and couldn't part with money. Angered over this, Balraju tied his wife to a wooden pole and brutally assaulted her, the video of which went viral, police said.

Balraju suspected Bhagyamma of having an affair, which led to the assault, the official said.

The accused is absconding and a case was booked under Section 85 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI MS STH KH

