Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 46-year-old Kadapa man died from Covid-19 complications.

He worsened despite treatment; CT scan confirmed Covid-19.

Authorities began contact tracing, sanitisation in affected Kadapa locality.

A 46-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district has died after being diagnosed with Covid-19, with health officials saying his condition failed to improve despite several days of intensive treatment. Authorities have since initiated contact tracing and sanitisation measures in the area where he lived to prevent any further spread of the virus.

The deceased was a resident of the Masapeta locality in Kadapa. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Ravi Babu said the man had been admitted to hospital after developing severe respiratory complications, including acute breathlessness and a persistent cough.

Patient's Condition Worsened Despite Treatment

Speaking to PTI, Ravi Babu said the patient had a history of alcohol dependence and sought medical care after experiencing serious breathing difficulties.

Babu said, "A 46-year-old man from Masapeta area in Kadapa succumbed to Covid-19. He was an alcoholic. He was suffering from severe breathlessness and cough, describing the circumstances that led to the man's hospitalization."

According to the health official, doctors initially treated the patient with high-dose antibiotics in an attempt to control the illness. However, there was no improvement even after four days of treatment, raising concerns that an underlying viral infection could be responsible for his deteriorating condition.

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CT Scan Confirmed Covid-19 Infection

Ravi Babu said an X-ray conducted at the hospital revealed extensive damage to both lungs, which had progressed to pneumonia. As the patient's condition continued to worsen without responding to antibiotics, doctors decided to conduct a CT scan.

The scan confirmed that the patient had contracted Covid-19. Despite continued medical care, he succumbed to the infection after four days in hospital.

Health officials noted that the patient's severe respiratory symptoms, coupled with the lack of response to conventional treatment, prompted further investigations that ultimately led to the Covid-19 diagnosis.

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Health Department Begins Preventive Measures

Following the death, the district health department launched precautionary measures in Masapeta to minimise the risk of transmission.

According to Ravi Babu, authorities have sanitised the locality and initiated contact tracing to identify people who may have come into contact with the deceased. The exercise includes tracking both primary and secondary contacts as part of standard public health protocol.

Officials said these containment measures have been implemented as a precaution while surveillance continues in the area. The health department has urged residents to remain vigilant and seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as persistent cough, fever or breathing difficulties.