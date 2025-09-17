Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
7 Of Family Killed As Sand-Laden Truck Rams Car In Andhra's Nellore District

In Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, a sand-laden truck collided with a car near Sangam, killing all seven members of a Nellore family, including a 15-year-old girl.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 06:02 PM (IST)

In a road accident, seven members of a family, including a child, lost their lives when a speeding sand-laden truck collided head-on with their car near Perman village in Sangam mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district on Wednesday. Police said the family, hailing from Nellore town, was traveling to Atmakur Government Hospital to visit relatives when the accident occurred.

The truck, reportedly driving on the wrong side of the National Highway, rammed into the car with such force that it dragged the vehicle several meters. The car was completely mangled, and the bodies of the victims were badly mutilated.

7 Killed In Truck-Car Collision In Andhra

“Seven people of a family, including a 15-year-old girl, died after a sand-laden truck hit their car near Sangam mandal,” a senior police official confirmed, as per PTI. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to a local hospital for post-mortem examination.

The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the collision, and a manhunt has been launched to trace him. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash, which has once again raised concerns about reckless driving and violations by heavy vehicles on state highways.

The horrific visuals of the accident have sparked anger among locals, who demanded stricter enforcement of traffic rules and accountability for overloaded and speeding trucks.

Former CM Jagan Expresses Condolence 

Expressing his condolences, YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a statement, "The incident has deeply disturbed me and I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," said Reddy in a YSRCP press release.

Jagan Mohan urged authorities to take urgent measures to improve road safety and prevent such tragedies in the future.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Nellore
