Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia19-Year-Old Nursing Student Jumps To Death From Hostel Building In Andhra, Family Blames University

19-Year-Old Nursing Student Jumps To Death From Hostel Building In Andhra, Family Blames University

A 19-year-old nursing student at PES College, Kuppam, died after jumping from her hostel building, sparking allegations of negligence and safety concerns.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 19-year-old nursing student at PES College in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, died after leaping from the fourth floor of her hostel building, triggering intense grief, anger, and questions over student safety. The victim, Pallavi, was in her second year of the B.Sc. Nursing course and, according to authorities, had been dealing with emotional distress in the days leading up to the incident.

CCTV Footage Shows Student Jumping

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, when CCTV footage captured Pallavi jumping from the hostel structure. Staff and students nearby rushed toward her after hearing commotion. She was immediately transported to a local hospital, but despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries on Friday morning, as per a report on NDTV.

Police have registered a case of suspected suicide and begun a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding her fatal fall.

Family Accuses College Of Negligence

Pallavi’s family is holding the college administration accountable, alleging a lack of adequate supervision and support systems within the hostel. They claim timely intervention or stronger oversight might have prevented the tragedy. The allegations have intensified scrutiny around the college’s internal monitoring practices, particularly for students experiencing psychological stress.

The news has spread panic and sorrow throughout the college community. Students and faculty members say they are shaken by the incident, with many calling for improved mental health services on campus. Parents of other hostel residents have urged authorities to implement stricter safety protocols, regular counselling facilities, and early-warning mechanisms to identify students in distress.

Series Of Student Suicides

Pallavi’s death is the latest in a troubling pattern within the district. Earlier this month, two engineering students from Sreenivasa Institute of Technology and Management Studies (SITAMS) attempted suicide; one died while the other remains in critical condition. Just a week ago, a 20-year-old engineering student in Srikakulam district also died by suicide.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III As Delhi Struggles To Breathe Amid 'Very Poor' AQI
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III Amid 'Very Poor' AQI In Delhi
India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Network Using Drones To Push Turkey, China-Made Pistols Into India
India
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
‘World Won’t Survive Without Hindus,’ Says Mohan Bhagwat; Urges Economic Self-Reliance
World
Trump Welcomes NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Trump Welcomes Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Advertisement

Videos

Tejas Crash: IAF Namansh Syal Dies as Tejas Aircraft Bursts Into Flames at Dubai Air Show
Breaking: Major Terror Plot Foiled in Kupwara, Heavy Weapons Recovered
Breaking: Hindu civilization is eternal, if it collapses, the world will collapse too’, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Breaking News: Truck Catches Fire at Ludhiana Flyover, Claims Death of Truck Driver
Delhi News: Delhi Car Blast Plot Planned for 1 year, ₹29 lakh Raised to Execute this Terror Operation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does The ‘AI Bubble’ Actually Exist? And If It Does, When Will It Burst?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget