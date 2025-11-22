A 19-year-old nursing student at PES College in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, died after leaping from the fourth floor of her hostel building, triggering intense grief, anger, and questions over student safety. The victim, Pallavi, was in her second year of the B.Sc. Nursing course and, according to authorities, had been dealing with emotional distress in the days leading up to the incident.

CCTV Footage Shows Student Jumping

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, when CCTV footage captured Pallavi jumping from the hostel structure. Staff and students nearby rushed toward her after hearing commotion. She was immediately transported to a local hospital, but despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries on Friday morning, as per a report on NDTV.

Police have registered a case of suspected suicide and begun a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding her fatal fall.

Family Accuses College Of Negligence

Pallavi’s family is holding the college administration accountable, alleging a lack of adequate supervision and support systems within the hostel. They claim timely intervention or stronger oversight might have prevented the tragedy. The allegations have intensified scrutiny around the college’s internal monitoring practices, particularly for students experiencing psychological stress.

The news has spread panic and sorrow throughout the college community. Students and faculty members say they are shaken by the incident, with many calling for improved mental health services on campus. Parents of other hostel residents have urged authorities to implement stricter safety protocols, regular counselling facilities, and early-warning mechanisms to identify students in distress.

Series Of Student Suicides

Pallavi’s death is the latest in a troubling pattern within the district. Earlier this month, two engineering students from Sreenivasa Institute of Technology and Management Studies (SITAMS) attempted suicide; one died while the other remains in critical condition. Just a week ago, a 20-year-old engineering student in Srikakulam district also died by suicide.