10-Year-Old Dalit Girl Dies By Suicide In Andhra’s Konaseema

Ramachandrapuram (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 6 (PTI) A 10-year-old Dalit girl died by suicide at her rented house in Konaseema district, a police official said.

According to preliminary information, the girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan between 4.30 pm and 6 pm on November 4.

"A 10-year-old girl died by suicide at her rented house here in Konaseema district. We are verifying all possible circumstances surrounding her death," Ramachandrapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police B Raghuveer told PTI.

The minor's mother, Sirra Sunitha (45), a staff nurse at Ramachandrapuram Area Hospital, had gone to Kakinada and returned home to find the door locked from the inside.

With help from neighbours, Sunitha broke open the door and found her daughter hanging, the DSP said.

The girl was taken to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Sunitha reportedly suspects the landlord, who was previously convicted in a murder case.

According to Raghuveer, the house had only a single point of entry, which was locked from the inside at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). PTI MS STH SSK

