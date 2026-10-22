1 Killed, 100 Injured As Villagers Clash In Annual Dussehra Stick Fight In Andhra's Kurnool

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom One killed, over 100 injured in Dussehra stick fight.

Annual tradition sees groups battle for deity idols.

Villagers defy police, continue centuries-old sacred tradition.

Kurnool, Oct 22 (IANS) One person was killed, and more than 100 were injured in the traditional fight with sticks during the Dussehra celebrations in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district.

Like every year, two groups attacked each other with sticks during Devaragattu Banni Utsav held as part of celebrations at Deveragattu village in Holagonda ‘mandal’ (block) late on Wednesday night.

The injured were admitted to hospitals at Adoni and Alur, and the condition of 10 of them is stated to be critical.

Those with simple injuries were treated at a temporary hospital set up by the authorities.

The deceased was identified as Potaraju (28) of Alur.

The stick fight is organised every year as part of the Dussehra celebrations at Mala Malleswara Swamy temple, located on a hillock. Like in the past, the villagers defied the police orders to organise the fight, which they claim is part of their tradition.

As part of the annual celebrations, people from different villages divide into two groups to fight with sticks to secure the idols of the deities Mallamma and Malleswara Swamy after their ceremonial wedding at midnight.

Both groups participated in the event with enthusiasm. The preventive measures taken by the police to stop the fight had no impact.

Every year, people from the villages around the temple divide into two groups and fight with sticks to take control of the idols.

Villagers from Nerani, Nerani Tanda and Kothapeta villages fight with devotees from Arikera, Aluru, Suluvai, Ellarthi, Nidravatti and Bilehall villages. They mercilessly attack each other with sticks, and in the fight, many receive grievous injuries. However, devotees consider these injuries as a good omen.

Attempts by authorities to dissuade villagers from organising the fight have not yielded results. Every year, the police deploy forces to prevent the fight, but the villagers defy the orders and organise the fight. This year, more than 1,000 police personnel were deployed.

Villagers believe that Lord Shiva took the form of Bhairava and clobbered two demons, Mani and Mallasura, with sticks. The villagers enact the scene on Vijayadashami day. A group of villagers from the demon's side try to snatch the idols from the rival group, called the god’s team. They fight with sticks to take control of the idols.

Thousands of people from various parts of Kurnool, surrounding districts and neighbouring states like Telangana and Karnataka gather in the village to watch the traditional fight.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)