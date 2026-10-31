Andhra Man Enters School With Power Saw, Attacks Two Class 10 Girls; One Critical

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A 21-year-old man attacked two students inside their classroom.

One girl critically injured; attacker arrested fleeing to Dharmavaram.

Police investigating motive; Chief Minister Naidu ordered swift action.

A 21-year-old man allegedly entered a government school in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district with a power saw on Saturday morning and attacked two Class 10 students inside their classroom. One of the girls is in critical condition and is undergoing surgery, while the other has also sustained injuries.

The incident took place at around 10.30 am at the Zilla Parishad High School in Raptadu village, when a lesson was in progress. A teacher was present in the classroom when the man allegedly launched the attack.

Both injured girls were rushed to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur for emergency treatment. One of them is undergoing critical surgery. She is expected to be shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru by air ambulance for further treatment.

Accused Arrested At Dharmavaram Railway Station

Preliminary police information identified the accused as Hemanth, alias Dummu. He allegedly fled the school after the attack but was later arrested at Dharmavaram railway station.

The accused is reportedly from Nagalur village in Dharmavaram mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district. He is also said to be a distant relative of one of the girls.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances that led to the assault. The motive behind the attack is also being probed.

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Chandrababu Naidu Calls It A 'Barbaric Attack'

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and anger over the incident. In a post on X, he said, “I am deeply shaken and enraged by the barbaric attack on a Class 10 student inside her classroom at Raptadu ZP High School. Attackers who target our young girls inside schools have no place in our society.”

He said he was personally monitoring the student's recovery and had directed the medical team to provide her with the highest priority care.

“I have ordered the police to hunt down the monster responsible and deliver the harshest legal punishment swiftly,” the Chief Minister added.

Nara Lokesh Says Attack 'Will Not Be Tolerated'

Education Minister Nara Lokesh also condemned the assault and called for swift action against the accused.

In a post on X, he said, “I am deeply anguished and shocked by the brutal attack on a Class 10 student inside her school in Rapthadu, Anantapur district. Such an inhuman act against a young girl in a place meant for learning and safety is utterly reprehensible. Hon’ble CM @ncbn Garu has directed the police to take swift and stringent action against the perpetrator and ensure he is brought to justice. The safety and dignity of every girl and woman are paramount. Such acts of brutality will not be tolerated.”