Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu congratulated PM Modi for milestone.

PM Modi achieved longest-serving tenure, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru.

Naidu praised Modi's leadership transforming India and improving lives.

CM highlighted balancing welfare initiatives with national development.

Amaravati, June 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure has been marked by efforts to transform India at every level, from improving citizens' lives to strengthening the country's global standing.

Congratulating Modi on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister, the CM described the milestone as a period of change that has touched every corner of the country and reshaped the nation's trajectory.

"Today, as he becomes India's longest-serving Prime Minister, we celebrate not merely a record, but a period of change that has touched every corner of the country," said Naidu in a post on X.

The Chief Minister noted that the PM's leadership focused on ensuring the benefits of progress reached every citizen, citing achievements ranging from household welfare initiatives to advances in science, technology and national security.

According to Naidu, the period witnessed efforts to improve access to basic amenities while also enhancing India's capabilities in areas such as space exploration, agriculture and defence.

A defining feature of PM Modi's governance has been the balance between welfare and development, combining support for vulnerable sections with reforms aimed at expanding opportunities, accelerating growth and strengthening the country's economic foundations.

Naidu said the approach demonstrated how compassion and ambition could progress together while contributing to national development.

Looking forward, the CM said India has emerged more confident about its future, more ambitious in its goals and more determined in its pursuit of excellence.

He further said Andhra Pradesh remains fully committed to building Swarna (golden) Andhra and contributing to the realisation of the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat (developed India).

Extending his greetings on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu congratulated Modi on the landmark achievement and wished him continued success in leading the nation.

Modi has completed 4,399 days as the Prime Minister of India on June 10, surpassing the record of 4,398 days held by Jawaharlal Nehru. PTI MS ROH