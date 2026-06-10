Prime Minister Narendra Modi became India's longest-serving Prime Minister, completing 4,399 days in office. He surpassed the record previously held by Jawaharlal Nehru.
Andhra CM Naidu Hails Modi As India's Longest-Serving PM, Says His Leadership Transformed Nation
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu congratulated PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister, describing his tenure as a transformative period that reshaped nation's development trajectory.
- Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu congratulated PM Modi for milestone.
- PM Modi achieved longest-serving tenure, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru.
- Naidu praised Modi's leadership transforming India and improving lives.
- CM highlighted balancing welfare initiatives with national development.
Amaravati, June 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure has been marked by efforts to transform India at every level, from improving citizens' lives to strengthening the country's global standing.
Congratulating Modi on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister, the CM described the milestone as a period of change that has touched every corner of the country and reshaped the nation's trajectory.
"Today, as he becomes India's longest-serving Prime Minister, we celebrate not merely a record, but a period of change that has touched every corner of the country," said Naidu in a post on X.
The Chief Minister noted that the PM's leadership focused on ensuring the benefits of progress reached every citizen, citing achievements ranging from household welfare initiatives to advances in science, technology and national security.
According to Naidu, the period witnessed efforts to improve access to basic amenities while also enhancing India's capabilities in areas such as space exploration, agriculture and defence.
A defining feature of PM Modi's governance has been the balance between welfare and development, combining support for vulnerable sections with reforms aimed at expanding opportunities, accelerating growth and strengthening the country's economic foundations.
Naidu said the approach demonstrated how compassion and ambition could progress together while contributing to national development.
Looking forward, the CM said India has emerged more confident about its future, more ambitious in its goals and more determined in its pursuit of excellence.
He further said Andhra Pradesh remains fully committed to building Swarna (golden) Andhra and contributing to the realisation of the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat (developed India).
Extending his greetings on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu congratulated Modi on the landmark achievement and wished him continued success in leading the nation.
Modi has completed 4,399 days as the Prime Minister of India on June 10, surpassing the record of 4,398 days held by Jawaharlal Nehru. PTI MS ROH
Before You Go
PM Modi Milestone: Becomes India's Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister
Frequently Asked Questions
What significant milestone did Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieve?
How did CM Chandrababu Naidu describe Prime Minister Modi's tenure?
Naidu described Modi's tenure as a period of change that transformed India at every level. He noted efforts from improving citizens' lives to strengthening the country's global standing.
What has been a defining feature of PM Modi's governance, according to Naidu?
According to Naidu, a defining feature has been the balance between welfare and development. This combines support for vulnerable sections with reforms to expand opportunities and accelerate growth.
What is Andhra Pradesh's commitment regarding national development?
Andhra Pradesh is fully committed to building 'Swarna Andhra' (golden Andhra). It aims to contribute to the Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).