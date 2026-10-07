Andhra CM CBN To Head To Delhi For Two-Day Visit, Seek PM's Nod For Vizag Metro, Other Projects

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister Naidu visits Delhi seeking Vizag metro approvals.

Naidu to request El Nino special financial aid from PM.

He will discuss various state projects with Union Ministers.

CM also attends CII conference with Union Commerce Minister.

Amaravati, Oct 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a two-day visit to New Delhi from Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to procure approvals for Vizag metro rail project and others.

The chief minister is expected to seek special financial assistance from PM Modi over the prevailing El Nino situation in the southern state and will also participate in a CII meeting on Thursday, according to an official release on Wednesday.

"Naidu to meet Prime Minister in Delhi for (the) approval of Visakha (Vizag) metro rail project and beach corridor. CM to seek special financial assistance from the Prime Minister with (over the) prevailing El Nino impact in Andhra Pradesh," it said.

In view of the drought-like conditions prevailing in Andhra Pradesh due to the impact of El Nino, Naidu will seek special financial assistance from the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide relief to the state, it said.

During his visit, the TDP supremo will also meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and others.

Naidu will also request PM Modi to initiate steps to take up a river-linking project in the state

Further, the CM will request PM Modi and Sitharaman for Central support to organise Godavari Pushkaralu, a Kumbh Mela-like pilgrimage, next year.

Discussions will also be held with the Finance Minister on taking forward the Rayalaseema Global Horticulture Hub project.

During his meeting with Patil, the Chief Minister will discuss measures to utilise the large volumes of floodwater flowing from the Godavari River into the sea as well as the proposed river-linking initiatives.

On Thursday, Naidu will participate along with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in the CII Partnership Conference curtain raiser, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry. He will return to Amaravati late on Thursday, the press release added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)