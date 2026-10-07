Chief Minister Naidu is visiting New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Modi to seek approval for the Vizag metro rail project and special financial assistance due to the El Nino impact. He will also participate in a CII meeting.
Andhra CM CBN To Head To Delhi For Two-Day Visit, Seek PM's Nod For Vizag Metro, Other Projects
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu will meet PM Modi in Delhi to seek Vizag Metro approval and financial assistance over El Nino impact.
- Chief Minister Naidu visits Delhi seeking Vizag metro approvals.
- Naidu to request El Nino special financial aid from PM.
- He will discuss various state projects with Union Ministers.
- CM also attends CII conference with Union Commerce Minister.
Amaravati, Oct 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a two-day visit to New Delhi from Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to procure approvals for Vizag metro rail project and others.
The chief minister is expected to seek special financial assistance from PM Modi over the prevailing El Nino situation in the southern state and will also participate in a CII meeting on Thursday, according to an official release on Wednesday.
"Naidu to meet Prime Minister in Delhi for (the) approval of Visakha (Vizag) metro rail project and beach corridor. CM to seek special financial assistance from the Prime Minister with (over the) prevailing El Nino impact in Andhra Pradesh," it said.
In view of the drought-like conditions prevailing in Andhra Pradesh due to the impact of El Nino, Naidu will seek special financial assistance from the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide relief to the state, it said.
During his visit, the TDP supremo will also meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and others.
Naidu will also request PM Modi to initiate steps to take up a river-linking project in the state
Further, the CM will request PM Modi and Sitharaman for Central support to organise Godavari Pushkaralu, a Kumbh Mela-like pilgrimage, next year.
Discussions will also be held with the Finance Minister on taking forward the Rayalaseema Global Horticulture Hub project.
During his meeting with Patil, the Chief Minister will discuss measures to utilise the large volumes of floodwater flowing from the Godavari River into the sea as well as the proposed river-linking initiatives.
On Thursday, Naidu will participate along with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in the CII Partnership Conference curtain raiser, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry. He will return to Amaravati late on Thursday, the press release added.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main purpose of CM Chandrababu Naidu's visit to New Delhi?
Which Union Ministers will CM Naidu meet during his visit?
CM Naidu plans to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.
What specific projects or issues will be discussed with the Prime Minister?
Naidu will discuss the Vizag metro rail and beach corridor projects, seek special financial assistance for El Nino, and request steps for a river-linking project. He will also seek Central support for Godavari Pushkaralu next year.
What event will CM Naidu participate in on Thursday?
On Thursday, CM Naidu will participate in the CII Partnership Conference curtain raiser. He will be joined by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at the event.