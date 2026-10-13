Andhra Cadre IAS Officer, 3 Others Booked For 'Assaulting' Bengaluru Police At Pub

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IAS officer and three others booked for assaulting police.

Incident occurred during late-night pub inspection in Bengaluru.

Police checking IDs led to quarrel, abuse, and assault.

Case registered under BNS; investigation is currently underway.

Bengaluru, Oct 13 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against an Andhra Pradesh cadre IAS officer and three others for allegedly abusing and assaulting a police inspector and his colleagues during a late-night inspection at a pub here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am on October 10, during a surprise inspection at a pub in the Cubbon Park police station limits, they said.

The police inspector, who has been working with the CCB Special Investigation Squad for the past six months, lodged the complaint against IAS officer Vikas Marmat and three others, police said.

According to the FIR, the inspection was conducted on October 9, following an order from the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to check suspicious persons at bars and restaurants late at night within the jurisdiction of Cubbon Park and Ashok Nagar police stations.

The inspector, along with other officers and staff, visited a pub in the Cubbon Park police station limits. While checking customers' identity cards to verify their ages, four persons allegedly picked a quarrel with him over a trivial issue and abused him and his colleagues.

The complaint named Vikas Marmat, Abhay Udaysingh, Nithish and Roshan, alleging that they obstructed the inspector in the discharge of his official duties, abused and assaulted police personnel and threatened them.

A case was registered against the four at Cubbon Park police station under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Further investigation is underway.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)