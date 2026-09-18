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English NewsNewsIndiaAnbil Mahesh Appears Before Chennai CCB For Questioning In Rs 100-Crore School Approval Case

Anbil Mahesh Appears Before Chennai CCB For Questioning In Rs 100-Crore School Approval Case

Former Tamil Nadu minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi appeared before the Chennai CCB for questioning in the private school approval fraud case.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former minister Anbil Mahesh questioned in school approval fraud case.
  • He faces bribery allegations involving Rs 100 crore scam.
  • Police previously raided his properties, seizing 118 items.
  • Mahesh denied charges, calling actions political vendetta.

Chennai, Sep 18 (PTI) Former School Education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday appeared before the Chennai Central Crime Branch police here for questioning in connection with the private school approval fraud case.

The DMK leader against whom the CCB has registered a Prevention of Corruption Act case, was accompanied by his advocates.

The police questioned him for over an hour, a source said.

The summons follow an intensive eight-hour search on Wednesday by the CCB at the residences and premises of the DMK leader in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli over his alleged involvement in a Rs 100 crore bribery scam where money was allegedly collected from 177 private school managements in exchange for permanent government recognition.

As many as 118 items including property deeds, bank statements, 18 mobile phones, laptops and tablets were seized during the raid which was initiated following a complaint by a private school association. The police arrested one B T Arasakumar and two others in June.

Later, responding to the searches, Anbil Mahesh denied allegations levelled against him and termed the raid as "political vendetta" and diversionary tactics by the ruling TVK. He had claimed that the action on him followed his public speeches criticising the state government's plan to establish a new Secretariat-Assembly complex at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

"Every room, every drawer was checked. We fully cooperated. The officials themselves said such cooperation is rare," the former minister told reporters later while speaking about the raids.

"The police took away documents that I had maintained regarding Class 10 and 12 examination results when I was the School Education Minister, and also the documents pertaining to my inspection.... I will definitely cooperate with the investigating officials," Anbil Mahesh said on the summons for questioning. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi questioned by the police?

He was questioned in connection with the private school approval fraud case. The Central Crime Branch registered a Prevention of Corruption Act case against him.

What is the alleged scam Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is involved in?

He is accused in a Rs 100 crore bribery scam. Money was allegedly collected from 177 private schools for permanent government recognition.

What preceded Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi's police questioning?

The CCB conducted an eight-hour search at his residences and premises. They seized 118 items, including property deeds, bank statements, and electronic devices.

How did Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi respond to the allegations?

He denied the allegations, calling the raid 'political vendetta.' He claimed it was a diversionary tactic by the ruling TVK.

Published at : 18 Sep 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi CCB Questioning
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