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HomeNewsIndiaAnant Ambani Urges Colombia To Halt Hippo Cull, Offers Vantara As Lifelong Sanctuary

Anant Ambani Urges Colombia To Halt Hippo Cull, Offers Vantara As Lifelong Sanctuary

The initiative promises full scientific, logistical, and financial backing, while ensuring that Colombian authorities retain oversight at every stage of the process.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 06:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anant Ambani requests Colombia halt hippo culling plans.
  • Vantara offers to relocate hippos to India sanctuary.
  • Proposal emphasizes humane treatment, scientific relocation support.

Jamnagar: A fresh global conservation appeal has emerged after plans to cull dozens of hippopotamuses in Colombia triggered concern among wildlife experts and activists. Anant Mukesh Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited and founder of Vantara, has formally requested Colombian authorities to reconsider their decision and explore a humane alternative.

Appeal Seeks Humane Alternative To Lethal Action

Authorities in Colombia’s Magdalena River basin have authorised the killing of 80 hippos, citing ecological concerns. In response, Ambani has written to Irene Vélez Torres, urging the government to pause the move and consider relocating the animals instead.


Anant Ambani Urges Colombia To Halt Hippo Cull, Offers Vantara As Lifelong Sanctuary

His proposal outlines a comprehensive plan to safely capture and transport the hippos to Vantara in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The initiative promises full scientific, logistical, and financial backing, while ensuring that Colombian authorities retain oversight at every stage of the process.

‘They Are Living, Sentient Beings’: Ambani

Highlighting the ethical dimension of the issue, Ambani stressed the importance of compassionate intervention. “These eighty hippos did not choose where they were born, nor did they create the circumstances they now face,” said Anant Mukesh Ambani. “They are living, sentient beings, and if we have the ability to save them through a safe and humane solution, we have a responsibility to try.”


Anant Ambani Urges Colombia To Halt Hippo Cull, Offers Vantara As Lifelong Sanctuary

The proposal includes veterinary expertise, specialised capture and transport systems, and strict biosecurity measures. Vantara has also offered to house the animals in a habitat designed to replicate key features of their existing environment, ensuring minimal disruption to their natural behaviour.

Balancing Conservation And Community Safety

Ambani emphasised that conservation and public safety can coexist with the right approach. “Compassion and public safety are not opposing forces,” he said. “With sound science and careful planning, it may be possible to protect riverine communities, preserve ecosystems and save animal life. Vantara has the expertise, infrastructure and resolve to support this effort, entirely on Colombia’s terms.”

Vantara has requested that Colombia defer the culling decision until the relocation plan can be fully evaluated. The organisation has also expressed readiness to engage directly with authorities to present detailed scientific and operational frameworks.

Any final implementation would depend on approvals from both Colombian and Indian governments, along with clearances from relevant international bodies. The proposal reflects a broader push to address complex wildlife challenges through science-led and humane global collaboration.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Anant Ambani urging Colombia to halt the hippo cull?

Anant Ambani has formally requested Colombian authorities to reconsider their decision to cull hippos, advocating for a humane alternative. He believes the animals are sentient beings and deserve a chance at a safe relocation.

What alternative is Anant Ambani proposing for the hippos in Colombia?

He is proposing to safely capture and transport the hippos to Vantara, his wildlife sanctuary in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This initiative would be fully supported by Vantara's expertise, logistics, and finances.

What is Vantara?

Vantara is a wildlife sanctuary in Jamnagar, Gujarat, founded by Anant Ambani. It aims to provide lifelong sanctuary for animals and has offered to house the Colombian hippos in a specially designed habitat.

What assurances does Anant Ambani provide for the relocation plan?

Vantara promises full scientific, logistical, and financial backing for the relocation. Colombian authorities would retain oversight at every stage, and the plan includes veterinary expertise and strict biosecurity measures.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
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Columbia Anant Ambani Vantara Hippo Cull
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