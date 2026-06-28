Anant Ambani participated in the early morning Suprabhata Seva, had darshan of Lord Venkateswara, and offered his hair as part of the temple's centuries-old tradition.
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Anant Ambani Offers Hair At Tirumala, Reinforces Temple's Message Of Equality
Anant Ambani offered prayers and his hair at Tirumala Temple, reaffirming the tradition of equality before Lord Venkateswara. He also announced Reliance's ₹27.5 crore donation of 25 electric buses.
- Anant Ambani prayed, offered hair at Tirumala temple.
- His tonsuring underscored devotion, humility before Lord Venkateswara.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What rituals did Anant Ambani participate in during his visit to Tirumala?
What is the significance of offering hair at the Tirumala temple?
Offering hair at Tirumala is a significant custom symbolizing devotion, gratitude, or fulfilling a vow. It represents surrender, humility, and unwavering faith in Lord Venkateswara.
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