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English NewsNewsIndiaAnant Ambani Offers Hair At Tirumala, Reinforces Temple's Message Of Equality

Anant Ambani Offers Hair At Tirumala, Reinforces Temple's Message Of Equality

Anant Ambani offered prayers and his hair at Tirumala Temple, reaffirming the tradition of equality before Lord Venkateswara. He also announced Reliance's ₹27.5 crore donation of 25 electric buses.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anant Ambani prayed, offered hair at Tirumala temple.
  • His tonsuring underscored devotion, humility before Lord Venkateswara.

Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani offered prayers at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Sunday, where he participated in the early morning Suprabhata Seva, had darshan of Lord Venkateswara, and later offered his hair as part of the temple's centuries-old tradition of tonsuring.

His visit has once again brought attention to one of Tirumala's most enduring rituals, where devotees shave their heads as an act of devotion, gratitude, or to fulfil a vow. By participating in the ritual, Ambani joined millions of devotees who have observed the practice for generations.


Anant Ambani Offers Hair At Tirumala, Reinforces Temple's Message Of Equality

The gesture also underscored the temple's enduring belief that all devotees stand equal before Lord Venkateswara, irrespective of their social or economic status.

Hair Offering Symbolises Devotion And Humility

Offering hair is among the most significant customs observed at the Tirumala temple. Devotees voluntarily shave their heads as a mark of surrender, humility and unwavering faith in Lord Venkateswara.

Anant Ambani's participation reflected this long-standing tradition, reinforcing the belief that worldly identity and material possessions become secondary in the divine presence of the deity.

Following the darshan, Vedic scholars blessed him with Veda Ashirvachanam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam within the temple complex. Temple authorities also presented him with Srivari Theertha Prasadam and honoured him with a ceremonial silk shawl.


Anant Ambani Offers Hair At Tirumala, Reinforces Temple's Message Of Equality

Reliance To Donate 25 Electric Buses To Temple

During his visit, Anant Ambani announced that Reliance Industries will donate 25 electric buses worth Rs 27.5 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

He also said the company will bear the salaries and other allowances of the 50 drivers required to operate the buses.

In addition, Reliance Industries will assist the temple administration in setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to ensure the smooth operation of the new fleet, further strengthening Tirumala's green mobility infrastructure.

A Temple Where Every Devotee Is Equal

The Tirumala temple has long been regarded as a place where every devotee follows the same traditions, regardless of wealth or social standing.


Anant Ambani Offers Hair At Tirumala, Reinforces Temple's Message Of Equality

Anant Ambani's participation in the tonsuring ritual has once again highlighted this enduring message, that before Lord Venkateswara, every devotee is equal, and humility remains the highest expression of faith.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What rituals did Anant Ambani participate in during his visit to Tirumala?

Anant Ambani participated in the early morning Suprabhata Seva, had darshan of Lord Venkateswara, and offered his hair as part of the temple's centuries-old tradition.

What is the significance of offering hair at the Tirumala temple?

Offering hair at Tirumala is a significant custom symbolizing devotion, gratitude, or fulfilling a vow. It represents surrender, humility, and unwavering faith in Lord Venkateswara.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
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Reliance Anant Ambani Lord Venkateswara Anant Ambani At Tirumala Temple
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