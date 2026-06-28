Anant Ambani Offers Hair At Tirumala, Reinforces Temple's Message Of Equality

Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani offered prayers at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Sunday, where he participated in the early morning Suprabhata Seva, had darshan of Lord Venkateswara, and later offered his hair as part of the temple's centuries-old tradition of tonsuring.

His visit has once again brought attention to one of Tirumala's most enduring rituals, where devotees shave their heads as an act of devotion, gratitude, or to fulfil a vow. By participating in the ritual, Ambani joined millions of devotees who have observed the practice for generations.





The gesture also underscored the temple's enduring belief that all devotees stand equal before Lord Venkateswara, irrespective of their social or economic status.

Hair Offering Symbolises Devotion And Humility

Offering hair is among the most significant customs observed at the Tirumala temple. Devotees voluntarily shave their heads as a mark of surrender, humility and unwavering faith in Lord Venkateswara.

Anant Ambani's participation reflected this long-standing tradition, reinforcing the belief that worldly identity and material possessions become secondary in the divine presence of the deity.

Following the darshan, Vedic scholars blessed him with Veda Ashirvachanam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam within the temple complex. Temple authorities also presented him with Srivari Theertha Prasadam and honoured him with a ceremonial silk shawl.





Reliance To Donate 25 Electric Buses To Temple

During his visit, Anant Ambani announced that Reliance Industries will donate 25 electric buses worth Rs 27.5 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

He also said the company will bear the salaries and other allowances of the 50 drivers required to operate the buses.

In addition, Reliance Industries will assist the temple administration in setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to ensure the smooth operation of the new fleet, further strengthening Tirumala's green mobility infrastructure.

A Temple Where Every Devotee Is Equal

The Tirumala temple has long been regarded as a place where every devotee follows the same traditions, regardless of wealth or social standing.





Anant Ambani's participation in the tonsuring ritual has once again highlighted this enduring message, that before Lord Venkateswara, every devotee is equal, and humility remains the highest expression of faith.