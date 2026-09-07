Amritsar Airport Suspends Operations For 90 Minutes After Drone Sighting; 7 Flights Diverted

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amritsar airport suspended operations due to drone sightings.

Seven flights diverted; two to Chandigarh, five to Delhi.

Operations resumed after 90 minutes; police began investigation.

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): Operations at Amritsar airport were suspended for nearly an hour and a half on Sunday night after drones were spotted across the airfield, forcing the diversion of seven flights before the situation was declared normal, Airport Director Anirudh Kumar Sharma said.





Speaking to ANI, Sharma said the Air Traffic Control (ATC) unit received a report from the Indian Air Force at approximately 9.45 pm stating that drones had been spotted across the airfield.





Following the airport's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for drone sightings, a Joint Action Committee was activated and assembled in the control tower. The committee determined that the drone activity could disrupt scheduled landings, leading to the decision to close the airfield. Operations were suspended around 9:50 pm.





"At approximately 9:45 pm, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) unit received a report from the Indian Air Force stating that drones had been spotted across the airfield. By that time, several aircraft scheduled to land in Amritsar were already circling overhead. Following our Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for drone sightings, a Joint Action Committee was activated and assembled in the control tower. They determined that the drone activity could disrupt scheduled landings, so the decision was made to close the airfield for operations," he said.





With multiple aircraft holding overhead, seven flights had to be diverted, two to Chandigarh and five to Delhi, Sharma said. Police are investigating the incident.





"Airport operations were suspended around 9:50 pm. In the meantime, we had to divert aircraft that were holding overhead; there were approximately seven such aircraft. Two flights were diverted to Chandigarh, and five were diverted to Delhi. Around 23:00 hours (11:00 pm), the Joint Action Committee assessed that the situation was under control and--since there was no further drone activity--decided to resume normal operations; we declared operations open starting at 23:15 hours. Subsequently, the flights began returning. Of the seven diverted flights, five returned; one Air India flight that had gone to Delhi was cancelled, and the Malaysia flight is expected to arrive today. Everything has returned to normal. As for the investigation, that matter is being handled by the police," he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)