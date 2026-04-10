Amritpal Mehron, main accused in social media influencer's killing, being brought back to Punjab from UAE: Sources

Chandigarh, Apr 9 (PTI): Amritpal Singh Mehron, the key accused in the murder case of Punjab-based social media influencer Kanchan Kumari alias "Kamal Kaur Bhabhi", is being brought back from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by the state police, it has been learnt.

Mehron's custody was handed over to a team from the Punjab Police by authorities in the UAE after he was deported, sources said.

Mehron had fled to the UAE after the killing of Kumari in June 2025. Police in Bathinda had issued a lookout circular for him.

Mehron was detained in the UAE in January.

The 30-year-old influencer, known on Instagram as "Kamal Kaur Bhabhi", was strangulated to death on June 9, 2025. She was found dead in an abandoned car at a parking lot in Bathinda.

Jaspreet Singh of Moga and Nimratjit Singh of Tarn Taran were arrested in connection with the killing.

The two arrested men had said they had killed Kumari for uploading "immoral and vulgar content that hurt the (Sikh) community's sentiments".

Following the killing, a video had surfaced on social media purportedly showing Mehron stating that Kumari was killed by two of his accomplices due to her "immoral and vulgar content" on social media. He had also warned others creating "objectionable content" to refrain from such activities.

Mehron (30), a Moga resident, is a self-styled Sikh radical leader. He was also accused of issuing threats to at least two other state-based women social media influencers, according to police. PTI CHS SUN RC RC

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