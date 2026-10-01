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English NewsNewsIndiaHas Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Resigned? Punjab Congress Chief Breaks Silence On Exit Reports

Has Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Resigned? Punjab Congress Chief Breaks Silence On Exit Reports

The Congress high command is learnt to have conveyed its decision to replace him, following which Warring offered his resignation.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Warring offered resignation amid Punjab Congress internal differences.
  • High command reportedly decided to replace Warring; he offered.
  • Vijay Inder Singla is top contender to succeed Warring.
  • Change follows infighting, Sachin Pilot's recent state appointment.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has offered to resign from his post amid weeks of reported internal differences within the party's state unit, months ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The Congress high command is learnt to have conveyed its decision to replace Warring, following which the Ludhiana MP offered his resignation, according to party sources. Several reports have identified former minister and Congress Working Committee member Vijay Inder Singla as a leading contender for the post.

Warring, who was in Chandigarh before travelling to Delhi, was asked about reports of his resignation. He declined to comment on the matter, saying, “I don't want to comment anything now. I will let you all know. Some issues are internal.” He also indicated that he would speak when the time was right.

Who Could Replace Raja Warring?

Party sources have said Singla is among the frontrunners to succeed Warring. Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh, former MLA Rana K.P. Singh, Raja Sansi MLA Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa have also been mentioned among those being considered.

Singla, a former minister and Congress Working Committee member, was appointed chairman of the party's election management and coordination committee on July 1. The Congress is expected to announce Warring's successor shortly, with reports indicating that the decision could come within the next 24 to 48 hours.

The leadership change comes after weeks of reported factional differences within the Punjab Congress. The issue gained fresh momentum after Sachin Pilot was appointed the party's general secretary in charge of Punjab, replacing former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Sachin Pilot's Appointment And Punjab Congress Infighting

Pilot took charge as Punjab Congress in-charge in September and subsequently held discussions with senior leaders and office-bearers as the party assessed its organisation ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Reports have linked the leadership review to those organisational discussions, though the Congress has not publicly detailed the reasons behind the reported decision to replace Warring.

Warring had been Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president since April 2022. The party has faced internal disagreements over its state leadership in recent months, with different factions seeking changes in the organisational structure ahead of the Assembly polls.

With Warring's exit now expected and his successor yet to be formally announced, attention has shifted to the Congress high command's choice for the Punjab unit. The final decision will determine who leads the state organisation as the party prepares for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Amarinder Singh Raja Warring offered his resignation?

He offered to resign amid reported internal differences within the party's state unit. The Congress high command conveyed its decision to replace him.

Who are the potential candidates to replace Raja Warring as Punjab Congress president?

Vijay Inder Singla is a leading contender. Other names include Pargat Singh, Rana K.P. Singh, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Charanjit Singh Channi, and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

When did Amarinder Singh Raja Warring become the Punjab Congress president?

He had been the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president since April 2022.

What prompted the leadership change in the Punjab Congress?

The change comes after weeks of reported factional differences within the unit and organizational discussions led by Sachin Pilot ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Punjab News Punjab Elections 2027
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