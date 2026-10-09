Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Nana Patekar, recalls actor’s social work

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday paid an emotional tribute to his close friend Nana Patekar, fondly remembering his candour, simplicity and commitment to social causes.

Bachchan described Patekar, who died on Thursday in his Goa home at age 75, as an “adwitiya kalakar” (extraordinary artist), friend, well-wisher and an exceptional social worker.

He said his passing was a loss not only to the Indian film industry but also to everyone who had known him.

“His outspokenness, his simplicity, and his courage to speak the truth and call a spade a spade are some of the qualities that set him apart from others. Some people leave our lives, but their voice, their philanthropy, and the lessons they taught remain within us. Nana was one of those people,” Bachchan said on the latest episode of his popular quiz show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

“A personal salute to you, Nana. And a respectful bow to your art, which you lived with complete honesty and dedication,” he said.

The two celebrated actors worked together on the 1999 action thriller film, “Kohram”. It was directed by Mehul Kumar.

Bachchan recalled Patekar’s appearance on “Kaun Banega Crorepati” Season 16, where the actor had participated in a special episode and donated his prize money towards social work.

The 83-year-old megastar said Patekar’s social work, particularly the financial aid to farmers of rural Maharashtra reflected his commitment to helping those in need.

“His words not only inspired us, but the noble cause to which he dedicated his prize money was a true example of his community service. He connected with the farmers of the Maharashtra villages suffering due to inadequate rainfall and personally helped them,” he said.

Concluding his tribute, Bachchan offered heartfelt condolences to Patekar’s family on behalf of the entire team of KBC.

In a career spanning of around five decades, Patekar worked across Hindi and Marathi cinema and was known for performances in films such as “Tiranga”, Krantiveer”, “Parinda”, “Agni Sakshi”, “Khamoshi: The Musical”, “Ab Tak Chhappan”, “Natsamrat” and “Welcome”, among others. PTI KKP BK NB

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