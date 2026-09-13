Amit Shah: UCC To Be Implemented In All 21 NDA States Before 2029

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah: BJP-NDA governments will introduce UCC by 2029.

Justice system strengthened, leading to increased conviction rates.

Kashmir integrated, Naxalism ended; zero-tolerance for terrorism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said BJP-led NDA governments in 21 states would introduce the Uniform Civil Code before 2029, as the Centre highlighted its record under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to reporters, Shah highlighted the abolition of triple talaq, changes to the criminal justice system and measures to strengthen national security. He said the government was pursuing a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, while discussions were underway on the National Register of Citizens in Manipur.

UCC Push

Shah said triple talaq had been abolished to give Muslim women equal rights. He said the UCC had already been introduced in several states and expressed confidence that 21 BJP-led NDA states would adopt it before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "We introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in several states. I am confident that we will implement the UCC in all 21 states governed by the BJP-led NDA before 2029...Operations such as the surgical strikes, air strikes, and… pic.twitter.com/n6J6ZKaOkh — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2026

On criminal justice, Shah said the government had strengthened the system through the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He claimed several states had recorded a 30 per cent rise in conviction rates in a year. He also said a system was being established to ensure justice could be delivered within three years.

Also Read: West Bengal Govt Closes 252 Madrassas, Issues Show-Cause Notices To 100 Others

Security Focus

On national security, Shah said the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A had taken place without bloodshed or gunfire, and claimed Kashmir was now fully integrated with India. He said the government had ended five decades of Naxalism and signed more than 14 peace agreements in the North-East.

Shah said surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor had demonstrated the government's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. On the NRC in Manipur, he said the Centre was discussing the issue with allies and political parties before taking a decision.

Asked about illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in cities including Mumbai, Shah said the government would not reveal the tools used to identify them, arguing that this could help those being targeted evade detection. He reiterated that every illegal infiltrator would be identified and deported.

Also Read: Amit Shah Hails 7.1% Growth, Says India Remains World’s Fastest-Growing Major Economy