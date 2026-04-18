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HomeNewsIndiaAmit Shah tears into Congress, allies as bill essential for women's quota law fails LS test

Amit Shah tears into Congress, allies as bill essential for women's quota law fails LS test

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed the Congress and its allies for the defeat of a Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha, and said their mindset is neither in the interest of women nor the countr.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 12:47 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed the Congress and its allies for the defeat of a Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha, and said their mindset is neither in the interest of women nor the country.

The bill, which failed the LS test, sought to increase the number of seats to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to implement a 33 per cent women's quota in legislative bodies before the 2029 Parliamentary polls.

"Rejecting the bill that was essential for 33 per cent reservation to women, celebrating it, and raising victory cries over it was truly reprehensible and beyond imagination," Shah said in a message on X after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to secure a two-thirds majority in the Lower House on Friday night.

"How can anyone celebrate victory after deceiving half the country's population -- 70 crore women -- and losing their trust?" he said.

Shah termed the Opposition's rejoicing at the bill's defeat "an insult to every woman" who has been waiting for her rights for decades.

"This celebration by the opposition is an insult to every woman who has been waiting for her rights for decades. How many times will the Congress and its allies betray women?" he said.

Shah said a very strange scene unfolded in the Lok Sabha today, as the Congress, TMC, DMK, and the Samajwadi Party did not allow passage of the Constitution amendment bill essential for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

"Now, the women of the country will not get 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, which was their right. The Congress and its allies have done this, not for the first time but repeatedly. Their mindset is neither in the interest of women nor the country," Shah said in the message in Hindi.

The Union home minister also warned the Congress and other parties which opposed the bill that this insult to "Nari Shakti" will travel far and wide.

"The opposition will have to face the wrath of women, not only in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections but at every level, in every election, and at every place," Shah said.

When put to a vote in the Lower House, 298 members voted in support of the bill, while 230 voted against it.

Of the 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes to secure a two-thirds majority for passage.

According to the bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

Seats were also to be increased in states and UT assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women. PTI ABS VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
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