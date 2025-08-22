Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday tafrgeted the ruling DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu, accusing both the parties of pursuing dynastic ambitions and having only one agenda.

Addressing a rally in Tirunelveli, Shah said Congress leder Sonia Gandhi wanted to see her son Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister, while Chief Minister M K Stalin was working to elevate his son Udhayanidhi to the post of Chief Minister. Shah added that neither Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would become the PM, nor Udhayanidhi would become the CM.

"Stalin ji has only one agenda to make his son the Chief Minister and Sonia Gandhi also has only one agenda to make her son the Prime Minister. But I want to tell both of them. Neither Rahul Gandhi can become the Prime Minister nor Udhayanidhi can become the Chief Minister. NDA's victory is certain in both places," Amit Shah said while addressing party supporters in Tamil Nadu.

He further alleged that the DMK was heading “the most corrupt government in the country,” contrasting it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance, which he said was inspired by the ideals of Tamil classic 'Thirukkural'.

Shah also described the alliance between the BJP and the AIADMK as more than just a political arrangement. "The AIADMK and BJP alliance isn't just a political alliance. This is to better the lives of Tamilians," he said.

He slammed Stalin over his opposition to the proposed bill aimed at removing corrupt ministers from power, saying that the DMK leader is a CM who committed "black deeds" and thus does not have the right to reject the legislation.

Referring to other cases against senior DMK leaders, including former minister K Ponmudy and jailed minister V Senthil Balaji, the Home Minister questioned whether such leaders should be allowed to remain in the Cabinet despite being jailed.