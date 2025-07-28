Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervened in the Lok Sabha on Monday to deliver a sharp retort to the Opposition amid exchanges over India’s ceasefire decision post Operation Sindoor. Reacting to Opposition sloganeering amid External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's address, Shah said, “I have an objection—India’s oath-bound External Affairs Minister is making a statement here, but they do not trust him. They believe another country instead.”

#WATCH | During the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the House, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...I have an objection that they (Opposition) don't have faith in an Indian Foreign Minister but they have faith in some other country. I can understand the importance of… pic.twitter.com/Jd6MPLneg7 July 28, 2025

Shah underscored the significance of Jaishankar’s position and experience, remarking, “I understand what foreign matters mean to their party, but that does not mean they impose their party narrative in the House. If you do not trust India’s External Affairs Minister—an oath-bound person speaking here—he is responsible. Speaker sir, that’s why they are sitting there, and they will be sitting there for the next 20 years.”

“When their Speakers were talking, we were listening to them patiently. I will inform you tomorrow how many lies have been told by them. Now they are not able to listen to the truth... When such an important issue is being discussed and the EAM is speaking, does it look nice that the opposition is disturbing him? Speaker sir, you should make them understand, or else we will also not be able to make our members understand anything later,” he further stated.

#WATCH | During the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the House, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "When their Speakers were talking, we were listening to them patiently. I will inform you tomorrow how many lies have been told by them. Now they are not able to listen to the… pic.twitter.com/uhn6D8WKLd — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2025

Gogoi Questions Ceasefire, Says “Who Did You Surrender To?”

The remarks from Shah came in response to pointed allegations made by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who raised a series of questions about the government’s sudden ceasefire announcement on 10 May. Gogoi accused the Centre of backing down despite public support.

“The entire country, and the Opposition, were supporting PM Modi. Suddenly, on 10th May, we got to know that there had been a ceasefire. Why? We wanted to know from PM Modi that if Pakistan was ready to kneel down, then why did you stop, and to whom did you surrender?” said Gogoi.

He also cited US President Donald Trump’s repeated assertions, adding, “The US President has said this 26 times that he forced India and Pakistan to announce a ceasefire. The whole country and the opposition was behind Prime Minister Modi… But suddenly a ceasefire was announced? Why did you back down? Who did you surrender to?”

“Were Our Jets Shot Down?” Gogoi Seeks Clarity on Operation Sindoor

Gogoi pressed for transparency over the outcome of Operation Sindoor and alleged that the government was hiding critical details from the public and the armed forces. “We want to know from Rajnath Singh ji today how many of our fighter jets were downed. We have to tell this not just to the public but also to our jawans, as they are being lied,” he stated.

Further questioning the foreign policy narrative, Gogoi pointed to international diplomatic documents and financial assistance to Pakistan. “How can we say that our foreign policy is a success? Even our allies have hyphenated India-Pakistan. In the Brazil document, the assault in Pakistan was mentioned and not India. What do you have to say about IMF and World Bank aid to Pakistan? This money will go to the places we attacked, as Pakistan’s Army holds the remote control of their government.”

Referring to Pakistan’s FATF status, he noted, “Not even one country has declared Pakistan as a terror state? They were taken out of the FATF grey list in 2022.”

EAM Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Reject US Pressure Claims

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in his Lok Sabha address, refuted claims of a call between PM Modi and US President Trump during the April–June period. “No phone call took place between PM Modi and US President Trump between April 22 and June 17,” he clarified.

Jaishankar added that Pakistan had reached out indirectly after India’s retaliation. “After we retaliated Pak attack, we got phone calls saying Pak was ready to stop; but we told them request has to come from DGMO,” he said. He highlighted the destruction of terror sites in Bahawalpur and Muridke and noted, “Thanks to India’s diplomacy, TRF – which owned up Pahalgam attack – designated as a global terrorist organisation.”

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, Jaishankar remarked, “People who did nothing have the temerity to question government which brought down Bahawalpur and Muridke terror sites.”

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also countered Gogoi’s allegations, asserting that Operation Sindoor had successfully achieved its objectives. “Operation Sindoor was paused as the armed forces had achieved the desired politico-military objectives,” he said, adding that there was no foreign pressure involved.

Singh noted the precision and swiftness of the 22-minute operation that targeted nine terror hubs, destroying seven completely. “The attacks were non-escalatory in nature,” he said.

Reinforcing India’s stance, the Defence Minister declared, “Operation Sindoor [is a] symbol of our strength… demonstrated that India will not remain silent if anyone harms its citizens.” He concluded by reaffirming India’s dual approach: “India first extends hand of friendship, but it also knows how to twist the wrist if any country betrays it.”