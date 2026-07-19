India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaAmit Shah Reviews J&K Flood Situation With LG Sinha, CM Omar After 10 Dead In Poonch

Amit Shah Reviews J&K Flood Situation With LG Sinha, CM Omar After 10 Dead In Poonch

Continuous heavy rainfall since Saturday triggered multiple cloudbursts and flash floods in parts of Rajouri and Poonch, damaging infrastructure and washing away structures along the Poonch River.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 02:10 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday engaged in a high-level discussion with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to review the flood situation triggered by incessant rains.
 


 Following reports of flash floods in Rajouri district, Amit Shah reached out to the administration of the Union Territory to coordinate regarding the emergency relief and response measures.
 


 Shah, in a post on X, ensured all possible help from the Central Government for the safety and security of the affected people.
 


 He wrote, "Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah spoke with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah regarding the situation caused by heavy rainfall and assured them of all possible assistance from the Central Government."
 


 On Sunday, emergency responders successfully pulled a couple of individuals safely from Rajouri's Muradpur area after they became trapped by rapidly rising water levels triggered by persistent heavy rainfall.
 


 Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma stated, "Two persons were safely rescued from the river at Muradpur, Rajouri, after they became stranded due to the flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall."
 


 Rescue teams acted promptly and brought both individuals to safety.
 


 Meanwhile, the district administration has urged the public to avoid visiting rivers, streams, and other flood-prone areas, as water levels remain dangerously high following continuous rainfall, DC Abhishek Sharma added.
 


 Addressing the ongoing public safety concerns, he said that Authorities have appealed to residents to follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel until the weather and flood situation improve.
 


 Follwing the incident, the state administration launched a high-stakes rescue operation after the local youths were left stranded in the middle of the Tawi River due to a sudden and dangerous rise in water levels.
 


 Acting swiftly, Jammu Police and NDRF launched a rescue operation to safely evacuate the stranded youths.
 


 Meanwhile, on Sunday, as the flood situation continues to unfold in Jammu's Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched a high-level review to oversee the emergency response following intense flash floods and heavy rainfall across Rajouri and its nearby areas.
 


 Omar Abdullah, in a post on X, wrote, "Since first light this morning, I've been closely monitoring the situation arising from the extremely heavy rain in parts of Jammu, especially Rajouri town & surrounding areas. I've been in touch with the local MLAs of the region. While the situation continues to unfold, the first priority of the administration is to safeguard precious lives."
 


 Addressing the government's commitment to those impacted, Jammu & Kashmir CM further wrote, "The government will do everything possible to aid & assist affected people who have suffered property loss/damage due to the rains & flash floods."
 


 Intense rainfall has resulted in severe flooding across Poonch and Rajouri, where rising waters from the Dharhali River devastated local infrastructure and public transport facilities at the Bela bus stand.
 


 The state administration has informed that since Saturday, continuous heavy rainfall has triggered multiple cloudbursts and flash floods in the Poonch River, washing away several structures along the riverbank.
 


 The authorities are monitoring the situation and have claimed that no loss of life has been reported so far. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Politics: Yogi Adityanath's Remarks on Riots Trigger Political War Ahead of UP Elections

Published at : 19 Jul 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Omar Abdullah Poonch J&K Landslide Jammu Kashmir AMIT SHAH
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Amit Shah Reviews J&K Flood Situation With LG Sinha, CM Omar After 10 Dead In Poonch
Amit Shah Reviews J&K Flood Situation With LG Sinha, CM Omar After 10 Dead In Poonch
India
Opposition Stages Walkout From All-Party Meet Over Invitation To NCPI
Opposition Stages Walkout From All-Party Meet Over Invitation To NCPI
India
'Could've Cut Short Europe Visit To Meet Wangchuk': NDA Counters Rahul Gandhi's Remarks
'Could've Cut Short Europe Visit To Meet Wangchuk': NDA Counters Rahul Gandhi's Remarks
India
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Write To PM Modi For Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Row
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Write To PM Modi For Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Row
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Yogi Adityanath's Remarks on Riots Trigger Political War Ahead of UP Elections
Madhya Pradesh: Police End Cheeta Protest in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur
Monsoon Crisis: Heavy Monsoon Rains Trigger Floods and Landslides Across Northern Himalayan States
Weather & Public Safety: Heavy Rains Raise Flood Fears in Himachal, Viral Videos Highlight Dangerous Public Negligence
Parliament: Delimitation Emerges as Key Flashpoint Ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget