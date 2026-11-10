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English NewsNewsIndiaAmit Shah Launches 62 Uttarakhand Projects Worth Rs 1,475 Crore, Says State Will Lead Path To Viksit Bharat

Amit Shah Launches 62 Uttarakhand Projects Worth Rs 1,475 Crore, Says State Will Lead Path To Viksit Bharat

Amit Shah and Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurate 18 projects and lay foundation stones for 44 others worth Rs 1,475 crore on Uttarakhand Foundation Day.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shah and Dhami inaugurated 62 projects worth ₹1,475 crore.
  • Shah highlighted economic growth, infrastructure, state government initiatives.
  • Dhami cited development, SDG ranking, and police honours.
  • Gaurav Samman presented to 15, Bravery Awards to children.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 62 development projects worth Rs 1,475.31 crore during the state's Foundation Day celebrations at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

The projects include 44 initiatives worth Rs 1,073.11 crore for which foundation stones were laid, while 18 projects worth Rs 402.20 crore were inaugurated. They cover roads, electricity, drinking water, education, healthcare, tourism, urban development and other infrastructure sectors.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said Uttarakhand would mark the first milestone in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. He described the Foundation Day celebrations as an occasion to take pride in the state's achievements and renew its commitment to development.

Amit Shah Highlights Uttarakhand's Economic Growth

Shah said Uttarakhand's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) had increased by 50 per cent since 2022, while per capita income had risen by 40 per cent.

He also highlighted the progress made in implementing investment proposals signed during the Global Investors Summit. Of the investment agreements worth Rs 3.56 lakh crore, projects involving investments of more than Rs 1 lakh crore have already been grounded, he said.

The Union Home Minister appreciated several decisions taken by the state government, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, an anti-cheating law and an anti-conversion law.

He further said that 35,000 young people had secured government jobs in the state, while more than three lakh women had become Lakhpati Didis.

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Shah Credits Centre-State Coordination For Infrastructure Push

Referring to major infrastructure initiatives, Shah said projects such as the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Char Dham All-Weather Road, Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project and ropeways to Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib had accelerated development in Uttarakhand.

He credited the combined efforts of the Centre and the state government for the progress and praised initiatives being undertaken under Dhami's leadership.

Shah also recalled that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had created Uttarakhand and said the state was now moving towards new heights of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dhami Highlights Uttarakhand's Development Achievements

Welcoming Shah, Chief Minister Dhami said his government was working towards making Uttarakhand a developed and prosperous state under the guidance of Modi and the Union Home Minister.

He said improvements in connectivity, tourism, industries, self-employment opportunities and basic infrastructure were strengthening the state's economy.

Dhami also highlighted Uttarakhand's first-place ranking in NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index. He thanked Shah for the conferment of the prestigious President's Police Colour upon Uttarakhand Police.

Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman Awards Conferred On 15 Personalities

During the celebrations, Shah and Dhami presented the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman Awards 2026 to 15 distinguished personalities.

Folk singer Narendra Singh Negi and actor Hemant Pandey received Lifetime Achievement Awards. Six children who displayed exceptional courage were also honoured with the first Chief Minister's State Bravery Awards. Each recipient received a cash prize of Rs 51,000.

As part of the event, Dhami presented Shah with a traditional Uttarakhand cap, a shawl, a Gangajali containing sacred Ganga water and a memento symbolising the Samudra Manthan.

Former chief ministers, Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta, MPs, state ministers, MLAs, public representatives, senior officials and people from across Uttarakhand attended the celebrations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the primary focus of the Foundation Day celebrations in Dehradun?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 62 development projects worth Rs 1,475.31 crore. These projects cover various infrastructure sectors like roads, electricity, and education.

What economic growth figures were highlighted for Uttarakhand?

Uttarakhand's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has increased by 50% since 2022, and its per capita income has risen by 40%. Over Rs 1 lakh crore in investment projects have also been grounded.

Which major infrastructure initiatives were mentioned for Uttarakhand?

Key projects include the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Char Dham All-Weather Road, Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project, and ropeways to Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib, all accelerating development.

What awards were conferred during the Uttarakhand Foundation Day event?

The Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman Awards 2026 were presented to 15 distinguished personalities. Six children also received the first Chief Minister's State Bravery Awards for their exceptional courage.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 10 Nov 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pushkar Singh Dhami Amit Shah Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Foundation Day
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