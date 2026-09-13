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English NewsNewsIndiaAmit Shah Hails 7.1% Growth, Says India Remains World’s Fastest-Growing Major Economy

Amit Shah Hails 7.1% Growth, Says India Remains World’s Fastest-Growing Major Economy

Amit Shah hailed India’s 7.1% first-quarter growth rate, saying the figure has placed the country at the top among the world’s fastest-growing major economies.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
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  • He cited defense actions, infrastructure projects as key government transformations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday highlighted India’s 7.1% growth rate in the first quarter, saying the latest figures have placed the country at the top among the world’s fastest-growing major economies. Speaking in Mumbai, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for driving transformation across sectors, while pointing to India’s economic performance as a key achievement.

He also cited the government’s defence and development initiatives, saying the country has undergone significant change under the Modi government.

‘7.1% Growth Rate’

Shah said the first-quarter growth figures showed a 7.1% growth rate, which he described as evidence of India’s strong economic performance.

“This growth rate places India proudly at the top as the fastest-growing major economy in the world,” Shah said.

He said the transformation under Prime Minister Modi has extended beyond economic activity and covered several sectors. Shah highlighted measures including the surgical strike, air strike and Operation Sindoor, saying the government’s defence policy has made India’s adversaries think twice before attacking the country.

He also referred to major infrastructure and religious projects, including the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Kedarnath redevelopment and Mahakal Lok.

Also Read: ‘80% Indians Are Non-Vegetarian’: Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig At BRICS Dinner Menu, BJP Hits Back

‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’

Shah also spoke about the nationwide Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which the BJP and its allies will conduct from September 17 to October 17.

He said the campaign would highlight what he described as an inspiring 25-year journey, covering its objectives, achievements and future plans. The initiative, he said, aims to turn service into a way of life while making the organisation a vehicle for public participation and welfare.

The campaign will feature 12 categories of programmes, along with hundreds of initiatives at booth, tehsil and district levels.

Shah said the campaign would also include ‘Untold Stories of NaMo Seva’, with musical and theatrical performances in local languages being taken to villages across the country.

He added that Prime Minister Modi had introduced himself as the “Pradhan Sevak” from the Red Fort and inspired citizens with the goal of building a Viksit Bharat by August 15, 2047.

Also Read: ‘No Conflict With Saudi Arabia’: Iran President Pezeshkian Responds On Mecca Pact, Urges Regional Peace

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Growth Rate AMIT SHAH 7.1 % GDP
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