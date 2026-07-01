Amit Shah Calls DGP Meet On July 9 To Plan Nationwide Action Against Illegal Immigrants

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Home Minister meets DGPs July 9, 2026 for national strategy.

Meeting to identify, deport illegal immigrants, dismantle support networks.

Central security agencies, DGPs will formulate common action plan.

The Centre is preparing for a nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah convening a meeting of Directors General of Police (DGPs) from all states on July 9, 2026.

The meeting is aimed at formulating a coordinated strategy to identify and deport illegal immigrants. It will also focus on preparing a roadmap to act against the network that allegedly facilitates and protects illegal infiltration.

Top Security Agencies To Attend

The meeting will be attended by the heads of major central security agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

According to the government, the agenda includes identifying illegal immigrants across the country, expediting their deportation and evolving a common strategy to dismantle the ecosystem involved in infiltration.

The Home Minister has reiterated the government's commitment to the issue on several occasions.

Focus On The Entire Support Network

According to the government, the challenge extends beyond illegal border crossings.

It believes an organised network is active in helping infiltrators settle in the country by arranging fake documents, securing employment and facilitating their movement to different parts of India.

Sources said the July 9 meeting will also discuss strategies to take action against this network.

Committee Studying Border And Urban Areas

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks from the Red Fort on August 15 last year, where he described demographic change in border areas as a national security challenge, the Home Ministry constituted a high-powered committee headed by retired judge Justice Prakash Srivastava.

The committee is examining border regions as well as metropolitan and industrial cities as part of its study.

Nationwide Campaign Expected

According to sources, the government believes the issue can be addressed more effectively through a coordinated nationwide campaign rather than separate action by individual states.

Following the July 9 meeting, a nationwide campaign against illegal immigrants is expected to be launched, similar to the coordinated anti-Naxal drive, with the objective of identifying and deporting illegal infiltrators across the country.