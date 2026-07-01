Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaAmit Shah Calls DGP Meet On July 9 To Plan Nationwide Action Against Illegal Immigrants

Amit Shah Calls DGP Meet On July 9 To Plan Nationwide Action Against Illegal Immigrants

It believes an organised network is active in helping infiltrators settle in the country by arranging fake documents, securing employment and facilitating their movement to different parts of India.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 11:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Home Minister meets DGPs July 9, 2026 for national strategy.
  • Meeting to identify, deport illegal immigrants, dismantle support networks.
  • Central security agencies, DGPs will formulate common action plan.

The Centre is preparing for a nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah convening a meeting of Directors General of Police (DGPs) from all states on July 9, 2026.

The meeting is aimed at formulating a coordinated strategy to identify and deport illegal immigrants. It will also focus on preparing a roadmap to act against the network that allegedly facilitates and protects illegal infiltration.

Top Security Agencies To Attend

The meeting will be attended by the heads of major central security agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

According to the government, the agenda includes identifying illegal immigrants across the country, expediting their deportation and evolving a common strategy to dismantle the ecosystem involved in infiltration.

The Home Minister has reiterated the government's commitment to the issue on several occasions.

Focus On The Entire Support Network

According to the government, the challenge extends beyond illegal border crossings.

It believes an organised network is active in helping infiltrators settle in the country by arranging fake documents, securing employment and facilitating their movement to different parts of India.

Sources said the July 9 meeting will also discuss strategies to take action against this network.

Committee Studying Border And Urban Areas

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks from the Red Fort on August 15 last year, where he described demographic change in border areas as a national security challenge, the Home Ministry constituted a high-powered committee headed by retired judge Justice Prakash Srivastava.

The committee is examining border regions as well as metropolitan and industrial cities as part of its study.

Nationwide Campaign Expected

According to sources, the government believes the issue can be addressed more effectively through a coordinated nationwide campaign rather than separate action by individual states.

Following the July 9 meeting, a nationwide campaign against illegal immigrants is expected to be launched, similar to the coordinated anti-Naxal drive, with the objective of identifying and deporting illegal infiltrators across the country.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Court Recovery Records Detail Cash, Dollars and Valuables Seized in Ayodhya Temple Case

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the agenda for the upcoming meeting on illegal immigration?

The agenda includes identifying illegal immigrants, expediting their deportation, and evolving a common strategy to dismantle the ecosystem involved in infiltration.

Who will attend the July 9 meeting on illegal immigration?

The meeting will be attended by Directors General of Police (DGPs) from all states. Heads of major central security agencies, including the IB, NIA, BSF, and SSB, will also be present.

What is expected to happen after the July 9 meeting?

A coordinated nationwide campaign against illegal immigrants is expected to be launched. This initiative aims to identify and deport illegal infiltrators across the country.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 Jul 2026 10:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Illegal Immigrants Amit Shah Calls July 9 DGP Meet Nationwide Action Against Illegal Immigrants
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Amit Shah Calls DGP Meet On July 9 To Plan Nationwide Action Against Illegal Immigrants
Amit Shah Calls DGP Meet To Plan Nationwide Action Against Illegal Immigrants
India
Centre Extends Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's Tenure By One Year
Centre Extends Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's Tenure By One Year
India
PM Modi Welcomes Japan PM Sanae Takaichi, Eyes Stronger Strategic Partnership
PM Modi Welcomes Japan PM Sanae Takaichi, Eyes Stronger Strategic Partnership
India
26 Lakh Applications Rejected Under Annapurna Yojana, West Bengal Govt Explains Why
26 Lakh Applications Rejected Under Annapurna Yojana, West Bengal Govt Explains Why
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Court Recovery Records Detail Cash, Dollars and Valuables Seized in Ayodhya Temple Case
BREAKING: Exclusive Recovery Records Reveal Major Cash Haul in Ayodhya Temple Offering Theft Case
No Cap With Megha Prasad: Was the Ram Mandir Donation Scandal Suppressed on June 5?
Ram Temple Donation Theft: Biggest Misappropriation Allegedly Took Place During Maha Kumbh, Say Sources
Ram Temple Donation case: Akhilesh Yadav Says ‘Lord Ram Made Me a Medium’ to Raise the Issue
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget