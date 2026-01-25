Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Reject Dynasty, Rise Above Caste & Make Lotus Bloom Again': Amit Shah's Call In Uttar Pradesh

'Reject Dynasty, Rise Above Caste & Make Lotus Bloom Again': Amit Shah’s Call In Uttar Pradesh

At UP Diwas, Amit Shah urged voters to reject dynastic politics, highlighting BJP-led development and calling for a strong mandate in upcoming elections.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 12:05 PM (IST)

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Diwas celebrations at Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, using the platform to make a strong political appeal ahead of the upcoming elections. Addressing a large gathering, Shah called on people to move beyond caste considerations, decisively reject dynastic parties and ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party returns to power with a decisive mandate.

Call To Rise Above Caste & Dynasties

Making an emotional appeal, the Home Minister said that Uttar Pradesh must once again choose the BJP for the development of the state, the future of its youth and the security of the nation. “These dynastic parties—whether Congress, Samajwadi Party or Bahujan Samaj Party—cannot ensure welfare in Uttar Pradesh. Welfare can be ensured only by the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said.

Recalling electoral victories in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022, Shah said the people of Uttar Pradesh had repeatedly shown faith in the BJP. With the state heading into another election year, he stressed that voters would once again have to take a decision to move in the right direction. He added that there was a time when Uttar Pradesh was known as a labour source state, but today it has emerged as the force state of India’s economy.

Development Push Under Modi-Yogi Leadership

Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for unlocking Uttar Pradesh’s development potential. He said the state has been extensively connected to the national highway network and now has the highest number of airports in the country. He also highlighted the establishment of the Defence Corridor, noting that BrahMos missiles are being manufactured in the state.

According to him, visible transformation in Uttar Pradesh has been driven by the Yogi government through curbing corruption, strengthening law and order and ensuring welfare schemes reach beneficiaries. He said the BJP government has ensured that every village receives at least 20 hours of electricity daily.

Shah also spoke about initiatives such as interest-free and guarantee-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh for youth, stating that 1.30 lakh beneficiaries have already received ₹5,322 crore. He recalled that the ‘One District One Product’ concept, introduced in the 2017 manifesto, has now expanded across the state and country, generating employment for artisans, youth and women.

Uttar Pradesh’s Growing National Role

Calling Uttar Pradesh the heartbeat and soul of India, the Home Minister said the state is on track to become the engine of national growth. He asserted that alongside ‘Viksit Bharat’, a ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh’ is also taking shape and said that by 2047, the state would stand as a strong pillar of a developed India.

He highlighted improvements in agriculture, noting a 17 percent growth rate over three years and the state’s contribution of 20 percent to national foodgrain output. He also cited achievements in sugarcane and ethanol production, housing for 62 lakh poor families and pension benefits for over one crore beneficiaries.

Shah said Uttar Pradesh has attracted investment proposals worth ₹45 lakh crore, with ₹15 lakh crore already implemented, and added that IT exports have crossed ₹82,000 crore. He also pointed to sharp reductions in crime, stating that dacoity has fallen by 94 percent and robbery by 82 percent.

On the foundation day of the state, Shah extended greetings to residents in India and abroad, concluding the ceremony with slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Published at : 25 Jan 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
