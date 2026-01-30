'Congress Gave Assam Nothing But Bullets': Amit Shah Attacks Rahul Gandhi At Dibrugarh Rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, January 30, 2026, unveiled a slew of development projects worth Rs 1,715 crore in Assam’s Dibrugarh, giving fresh momentum to the state government’s plan to develop the city as Assam’s second administrative centre. The high-profile event was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, members of Parliament and the Legislative Assembly, state cabinet ministers, and senior government officials.

The launch marked a major milestone in the BJP-led government’s vision for Upper Assam, with Dibrugarh positioned to play a central role in governance, infrastructure expansion, and economic growth.

Foundation Laid For Second Assembly Complex

A key highlight of the programme was the laying of the foundation stone for Assam’s second legislative assembly complex along with an MLA hostel. The project, estimated at Rs 284 crore, will come up on a sprawling 250-acre site. Shah described the initiative as a concrete step toward fulfilling the Assam government’s promise of making Dibrugarh the state’s second capital.

Referring to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s announcement in 2025, Shah said the declaration was now being implemented on the ground. He contrasted this with what he described as a history of unmet assurances during previous Congress administrations, asserting that the current government believed in delivering visible outcomes rather than making symbolic promises.

Tribute To Gandhi, Focus On Inclusive Growth

Addressing the gathering, Shah paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary before highlighting the inauguration and foundation-laying of five projects valued at around Rs 825 crore. He congratulated the Assam government for pursuing what he termed inclusive development and said the people of Dibrugarh would now be identified as residents of one of the state’s capitals.

The Home Minister said the projects were aimed at strengthening governance infrastructure while also improving connectivity, administrative efficiency, and public facilities in Upper Assam, a region that has long sought greater attention in state-level planning.

Political Attack Against Rahul Gandhi

Shah also used the platform to launch a sharp political attack on the Congress party, directly questioning its legacy in the state. "I ask Rahul Gandhi what Congress has given to Assam except guns, bullets, conflicts and deaths. Congress did nothing for Assam's development but BJP committed to state's progress. EU-India trade pact will boost Assam tea exports to European countries.Centre has taken steps to make Assam flood-free," Amit Shah at Dibrugarh rally.

Beyond political criticism, Shah underlined economic initiatives, pointing to the EU–India trade pact as a potential boost for Assam’s tea exports to European markets. He also reiterated the Centre’s commitment to addressing Assam’s recurring flood problem, saying sustained measures were being taken to mitigate its impact.

Shah concluded by asserting that the BJP’s approach combined infrastructure development, economic opportunity, and administrative reform, with a special focus on regions like Upper Assam that are expected to play a larger role in the state’s future.