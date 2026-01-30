Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Congress Gave Assam Nothing But Bullets': Amit Shah Attacks Rahul Gandhi At Dibrugarh Rally

'Congress Gave Assam Nothing But Bullets': Amit Shah Attacks Rahul Gandhi At Dibrugarh Rally

Amit Shah launched Rs 1,715 crore worth of projects in Dibrugarh, including Assam’s second assembly complex, reinforcing plans for a second capital.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 01:26 PM (IST)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, January 30, 2026, unveiled a slew of development projects worth Rs 1,715 crore in Assam’s Dibrugarh, giving fresh momentum to the state government’s plan to develop the city as Assam’s second administrative centre. The high-profile event was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, members of Parliament and the Legislative Assembly, state cabinet ministers, and senior government officials.

The launch marked a major milestone in the BJP-led government’s vision for Upper Assam, with Dibrugarh positioned to play a central role in governance, infrastructure expansion, and economic growth.

Foundation Laid For Second Assembly Complex

A key highlight of the programme was the laying of the foundation stone for Assam’s second legislative assembly complex along with an MLA hostel. The project, estimated at Rs 284 crore, will come up on a sprawling 250-acre site. Shah described the initiative as a concrete step toward fulfilling the Assam government’s promise of making Dibrugarh the state’s second capital.

Referring to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s announcement in 2025, Shah said the declaration was now being implemented on the ground. He contrasted this with what he described as a history of unmet assurances during previous Congress administrations, asserting that the current government believed in delivering visible outcomes rather than making symbolic promises.

Tribute To Gandhi, Focus On Inclusive Growth

Addressing the gathering, Shah paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary before highlighting the inauguration and foundation-laying of five projects valued at around Rs 825 crore. He congratulated the Assam government for pursuing what he termed inclusive development and said the people of Dibrugarh would now be identified as residents of one of the state’s capitals.

The Home Minister said the projects were aimed at strengthening governance infrastructure while also improving connectivity, administrative efficiency, and public facilities in Upper Assam, a region that has long sought greater attention in state-level planning.

Political Attack Against Rahul Gandhi

Shah also used the platform to launch a sharp political attack on the Congress party, directly questioning its legacy in the state. "I ask Rahul Gandhi what Congress has given to Assam except guns, bullets, conflicts and deaths. Congress did nothing for Assam's development but BJP committed to state's progress. EU-India trade pact will boost Assam tea exports to European countries.Centre has taken steps to make Assam flood-free," Amit Shah at Dibrugarh rally.

Beyond political criticism, Shah underlined economic initiatives, pointing to the EU–India trade pact as a potential boost for Assam’s tea exports to European markets. He also reiterated the Centre’s commitment to addressing Assam’s recurring flood problem, saying sustained measures were being taken to mitigate its impact.

Shah concluded by asserting that the BJP’s approach combined infrastructure development, economic opportunity, and administrative reform, with a special focus on regions like Upper Assam that are expected to play a larger role in the state’s future.

Related Video

Breaking News: Avimukteshwar Anand Urges Yogi Adityanath to Ban Cow Meat Exports from UP

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam AMIT SHAH
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Ajit Pawar Succession: NCP MLAs To Meet CM Fadnavis Backing Sunetra, Family To Hold Talks In 2 Days
Ajit Pawar Succession: NCP MLAs To Meet CM Fadnavis Backing Sunetra, Family To Hold Talks In 2 Days
Cities
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
Cities
NCP Reunification Was Cleared Days Before Ajit Pawar’s Death; Announcement Planned For Feb 8
Before His Death, Ajit Pawar Finalised NCP Reunification Plan With Sharad Pawar
World
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Avimukteshwar Anand Urges Yogi Adityanath to Ban Cow Meat Exports from UP
Breaking News: Swami Anand Criticizes Magh Mela Administration, Accuses Police of Suppression
Breaking News: Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Breaking News: Gold & Silver Prices Plunge 6% in a Day, Buyers Shocked Across India
Breaking News: Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death Sparks Controversy, Devotees Demand CBI Investigation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget