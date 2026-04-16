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HomeNewsIndia‘Give All Seats To Muslim Women’: Amit Shah, Akhilesh Yadav Clash In Heated Lok Sabha Debate

‘Give All Seats To Muslim Women’: Amit Shah, Akhilesh Yadav Clash In Heated Lok Sabha Debate

The debate intensified over remarks on Muslim women’s reservation, with Shah calling it unconstitutional and Yadav insisting that all communities must be included in any reservation for women, leading to sharp confrontations in the House.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 02:55 PM (IST)
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  • Debate included sharp exchanges on PM's OBC status, religion-based reservation.

A stormy debate erupted in the Lok Sabha as the government and the Opposition locked horns over the contentious issues of the Census and reservation, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the centre of the confrontation.

The exchange quickly escalated, turning the House tense as both leaders traded sharp remarks and counter-allegations.

Census Delay Triggers Political Face-Off

The debate began with Akhilesh Yadav questioning the delay in conducting the Census. He accused the government of deliberately stalling the exercise, arguing that a fresh enumeration, particularly one including caste data, would intensify demands for enhanced reservation for backward classes.

According to Yadav, the government was attempting to avoid this reality and was instead taking hurried decisions to divert public attention.

PM’s OBC Identity, Reservation Debate Intensifies

Taking his criticism further, Yadav raised questions about the Prime Minister’s earlier claims of belonging to a backward class, suggesting that the government appeared reluctant when it came to actual enumeration and rights.

Responding sharply, Amit Shah dismissed the Opposition’s claims, saying such statements were creating unnecessary confusion and concern among the public. He asserted that the Census process had already begun and confirmed that the government had decided to include caste-based enumeration.

Shah clarified that the current phase involves house listing, adding that “houses do not have a caste.” In a pointed remark, he quipped that if it were up to the Samajwadi Party, they might even assign caste identities to houses.

The exchange further intensified when Shah said that if the Samajwadi Party wished, it could allocate all its election tickets to Muslim women, a comment that sparked fresh uproar in the House.

During the debate, Shah also referred to Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav’s remarks on reservation for Muslim women, calling the idea unconstitutional. He stressed that the Indian Constitution does not permit reservation based on religion.

Akhilesh Yadav countered by asking whether Muslim women were not part of the country’s population, arguing that any discussion on women’s reservation must include women from all communities.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Union Home Minister's stance on reservation for Muslim women?

Amit Shah stated that reservation based on religion is unconstitutional and not permitted by the Indian Constitution.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 02:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Women Reservation AKhilesh Yadav AMIT SHAH
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