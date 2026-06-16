Amid Split Buzz, 6 Uddhav Sena MPs Reach Delhi, Likely To Meet Om Birla On Wednesday

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eknath Shinde traveled to Delhi for 'Operation Tiger' discussions.

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs arrived in Delhi to meet Speaker.

Discussions center on anti-defection law and numerical strength.

Maharashtra's political landscape witnessed fresh developments as "Operation Tiger" reportedly entered its final stage, with Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde leaving for Delhi late on Tuesday.

According to sources, Shinde departed Mumbai on a special aircraft at around 9:30 pm and is expected to hold discussions with his son, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, and a legal team on the next course of action.

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Arrive In Delhi

Sources said six Lok Sabha MPs from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) have reached Delhi and are expected to meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday morning.

The MPs who have reportedly arrived in the national capital are:

Nagesh Bapurao (Hingoli)

Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim)

Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani)

Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East)

Rajabhau Waje (Nashik)

Bhausaheb Wakchore (Shirdi)

Shrikant Shinde also arrived in Delhi on Tuesday evening along with a legal team. Discussions are expected to focus on the procedural and legal aspects of the proposed move.

Three MPs Yet To Reach Delhi

The Shiv Sena (UBT) currently has nine Lok Sabha MPs. While six have reportedly reached Delhi, three others have not.

The MPs who have not arrived are:

Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South)

Anil Desai (Mumbai Central)

Omprakash Rajenimbalkar (Osmanabad)

Focus On Numbers And Legal Strategy

According to sources, the developments are centred around the numerical strength required to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

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With six out of nine MPs reportedly backing the move, discussions have focused on the legal framework and procedural safeguards. Sources said the legal team examined various aspects, including how any proposed realignment could proceed without attracting disqualification provisions.

Eknath Shinde is expected to discuss these issues in detail with the legal team before any formal steps are taken.

Uddhav Thackeray Had Convened Meeting Amid Split Concerns

The developments come after Uddhav Thackeray reportedly convened a meeting following concerns over a possible split within the party's parliamentary ranks.

However, some MPs participated in the meeting virtually, further fuelling speculation about internal divisions.

If the six MPs formally join the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, the party's strength in the Lok Sabha would rise to 13 MPs.

Maharashtra's Lok Sabha Numbers

At present, the Congress has the highest number of Lok Sabha MPs from Maharashtra with 13 members.

The BJP has nine Lok Sabha MPs from the state. In addition, one MP belongs to the NCP, one to the Sharad Pawar-led faction, and one sits as an Independent.