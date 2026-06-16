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HomeNewsIndiaAmid Split Buzz, 6 Uddhav Sena MPs Reach Delhi, Likely To Meet Om Birla On Wednesday

Amid Split Buzz, 6 Uddhav Sena MPs Reach Delhi, Likely To Meet Om Birla On Wednesday

Sources said six Lok Sabha MPs from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) have reached Delhi and are expected to meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday morning.

Reported By : Sagarika Chakraborty | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 11:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Eknath Shinde traveled to Delhi for 'Operation Tiger' discussions.
  • Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs arrived in Delhi to meet Speaker.
  • Discussions center on anti-defection law and numerical strength.

Maharashtra's political landscape witnessed fresh developments as "Operation Tiger" reportedly entered its final stage, with Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde leaving for Delhi late on Tuesday.

According to sources, Shinde departed Mumbai on a special aircraft at around 9:30 pm and is expected to hold discussions with his son, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, and a legal team on the next course of action.

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Arrive In Delhi

Sources said six Lok Sabha MPs from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) have reached Delhi and are expected to meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday morning.

The MPs who have reportedly arrived in the national capital are:

  • Nagesh Bapurao (Hingoli)
  • Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim)
  • Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani)
  • Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East)
  • Rajabhau Waje (Nashik)
  • Bhausaheb Wakchore (Shirdi)

Shrikant Shinde also arrived in Delhi on Tuesday evening along with a legal team. Discussions are expected to focus on the procedural and legal aspects of the proposed move.

Three MPs Yet To Reach Delhi

The Shiv Sena (UBT) currently has nine Lok Sabha MPs. While six have reportedly reached Delhi, three others have not.

The MPs who have not arrived are:

  • Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South)
  • Anil Desai (Mumbai Central)
  • Omprakash Rajenimbalkar (Osmanabad)

Focus On Numbers And Legal Strategy

According to sources, the developments are centred around the numerical strength required to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

With six out of nine MPs reportedly backing the move, discussions have focused on the legal framework and procedural safeguards. Sources said the legal team examined various aspects, including how any proposed realignment could proceed without attracting disqualification provisions.

Eknath Shinde is expected to discuss these issues in detail with the legal team before any formal steps are taken.

Uddhav Thackeray Had Convened Meeting Amid Split Concerns

The developments come after Uddhav Thackeray reportedly convened a meeting following concerns over a possible split within the party's parliamentary ranks.

However, some MPs participated in the meeting virtually, further fuelling speculation about internal divisions.

If the six MPs formally join the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, the party's strength in the Lok Sabha would rise to 13 MPs.

Maharashtra's Lok Sabha Numbers

At present, the Congress has the highest number of Lok Sabha MPs from Maharashtra with 13 members.

The BJP has nine Lok Sabha MPs from the state. In addition, one MP belongs to the NCP, one to the Sharad Pawar-led faction, and one sits as an Independent.

Before You Go

Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde travel to Delhi?

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde traveled to Delhi for discussions with his son, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, and a legal team. These discussions are about the next course of action for 'Operation Tiger'.

How many Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have arrived in Delhi?

Six Lok Sabha MPs from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) have reportedly arrived in Delhi. They are expected to meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday morning.

What is the primary focus of the discussions in Delhi?

The discussions are centered on the numerical strength required to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law. The legal team is examining procedural safeguards for any proposed realignment.

What would be the outcome if the six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs join Eknath Shinde's faction?

If the six MPs formally join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the party's strength in the Lok Sabha would increase to 13 MPs. This move would significantly alter the party's representation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 11:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI OM BIRLA Split Buzz Uddhav Sena MPs
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