WATCH: Ambedkar Jayanti Event Witnesses Warm Exchange Between Modi, Kharge

Ambedkar Jayanti: A rare moment of bonhomie unfolded in Parliament on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge exchanged a light-hearted interaction while attending a tribute ceremony for B. R. Ambedkar.

Ambedkar Jayanti: Leaders Unite At Parliament

The event was held at Prerna Sthal to mark Ambedkar Jayanti, drawing leaders from across the political spectrum. Among those present were Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who joined in offering floral tributes to Babasaheb.

During the event, PM Modi and Kharge shared a warm exchange.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge share a light-hearted moment



PM Modi and other leaders paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar at Prerna Sthal in the parliament premises on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.… https://t.co/JoquMq3m4d pic.twitter.com/vN3KkG63j1 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026

Modi, Murmu Highlight Ambedkar’s Enduring Legacy

In a message shared on X, Prime Minister Modi reflected on Ambedkar’s enduring influence on the nation’s development and social fabric. “Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. His efforts towards nation-building are deeply motivating. His life and work continue to inspire generations to build a just and progressive society,” he wrote.

On the eve of the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu also paid homage, underscoring Ambedkar’s role as the chief architect of the Constitution and a tireless advocate of equality and justice.

“On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Doctor Bhimrao Ambedkar, the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution and the great social reformer, I pay my respectful homage to him,” she said.

Call To Uphold Ideals Of Equality & Justice

President Murmu highlighted Ambedkar’s wide-ranging contributions, describing him as a visionary thinker who championed democratic values and worked relentlessly for the upliftment of marginalised communities. She noted his emphasis on education, particularly for women, and his efforts to build a more inclusive society.

“He not only showed the path to eliminate inequalities but also played a leading role in strengthening India’s democratic values and constitutional rights. Ambedkar prioritised women’s education and their rights. His multifaceted contributions will continue to inspire future generations to play an active role in the service and development of the country,” the President added.

She concluded with a broader message urging citizens to carry forward his ideals. “On this occasion, let us pledge to imbibe the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar in our lives and contribute towards building a just, inclusive and progressive nation.”

Symbolic Moment Amid Political Differences

The brief, cordial exchange between Modi and Kharge stood out amid otherwise sharp political divisions, reflecting a shared respect for Ambedkar’s legacy that transcends party lines.