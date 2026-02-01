Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAndhra Police Arrest Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Over Remarks Against CM Naidu

Andhra Police Arrest Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Over Remarks Against CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh police arrested former minister Ambati Rambabu for allegedly insulting Chief Minister Naidu.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 01:28 PM (IST)

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested senior YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu here, following his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

High drama unfolded on Guntur roads and also at Rambabu’s home for several hours on Saturday afternoon and running late into the night, where dozens of TDP leaders and cadres were seen ransacking the opposition leader’s house and vehicles, according to the footage aired on Telugu news channels.

Guntur district Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal confirmed to PTI that Rambabu, who was serving as irrigation minister in the previous YSRCP regime, has been arrested.

He was arrested amid tight security and chaotic conditions as hundreds of ruling party cadres were demanding Rambabu apologise for the alleged disparaging remarks against the TDP supremo.

Several ruling coalition leaders launched a broadside against Rambabu for his remarks.

Meanwhile, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP alleged that a murder attempt was made against Rambabu and said that his life was under grave threat following the "attack" by TDP supporters.

Reddy alleged that Andhra Pradesh has slipped into a state of ‘jungle raj’ and that Naidu is allegedly presiding over an atmosphere of lawlessness and political vendetta.

“Acts of violence and murder attempts against opposition leaders are increasing by the day and are being carried out deliberately to intimidate voices questioning the government,” said Reddy in a YSRCP press release.

Meanwhile, YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader YV Subba Reddy wrote separate letters to the Union home secretary and the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, seeking immediate intervention over the alleged alarming breakdown of law and order in the state. PTI STH ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Tags :
Andhra Pradesh
