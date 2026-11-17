Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Azam Khan received interim bail in ED money laundering case.

Court cited procedural violations during Khan's arrest by ED.

High Court observed ED's prison gate arrest as 'mala fide'.

Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan has been granted interim bail by the Allahabad High Court in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). A division bench ruled that, prima facie, mandatory legal safeguards were not strictly followed during his arrest. The court directed his release on a personal bond and two sureties of an equivalent amount, subject to the satisfaction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Ghaziabad.

Court Flags Arrest

The division bench, comprising Justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh, observed that the procedure followed during Khan’s arrest appeared to have violated Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The court also made a strong observation about the circumstances of his detention, saying that taking Khan into custody by the ED at the prison gate “indicates the mala fide and ill-intentioned nature of the present action”.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Imran Ullah appeared for Khan before the High Court. The interim relief will remain subject to the conditions laid down by the court, while the matter is due to be heard again on December 10.

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ED’s Allegations

The ED registered the money laundering case against Khan and others on the basis of 58 FIRs filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police against him and his alleged associates.

The agency has alleged that funds allocated for government projects were diverted towards the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, an institution promoted by Khan.

According to the ED, Khan allegedly used his position as Uttar Pradesh’s Urban Development Minister and minister in charge of the state Jal Nigam to facilitate irregularities.

The case also comes amid action against the university campus. In July, the Rampur Development Authority ordered the demolition of 38 buildings within the Jauhar University premises. The university subsequently filed an appeal challenging the order.

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