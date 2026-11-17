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English NewsNewsIndiaAll three of family found dead in residence in Assam

All three of family found dead in residence in Assam

Dibrugarh (Assam), Nov 16 (PTI): All three members of a family were found dead in their residence at Duliajan in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Monday, police sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 17 Nov 2026 12:18 AM (IST)

Dibrugarh (Assam), Nov 16 (PTI): All three members of a family were found dead in their residence at Duliajan in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Monday, police said.

Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhijit Gaurav Dilip said the incident came to light in the evening after a tenant went to give Chatth Puja prasad, but the family did not respond, and accordingly neighbours alerted the local police.

Police personnel broke open the door and found the bodies lying in different rooms, he said.

The deceased were identified as house owner Chandrakanta Bhuyan, his wife Eliza Bhuyan and their daughter Niharika Bhuyan, who was in her twenties.

Chandrakanta was a retired official of Oil India Ltd, police said.

Dilip, who rushed to Duliajan following the incident, told reporters at the spot that all evidence was being collected and an investigation was underway.

“Forensic teams have arrived here, and evidence is being collected. The CCTV camera was disconnected, but our teams will try to retrieve data from the devices,” he said.

The reasons behind their deaths are not yet ascertained, and all angles will be probed, the SSP added.

Rajya Sabha MP and local leader Terash Gowalla, who reached the spot following the incident, claimed that it seemed to be a case of murder.

“The police should investigate not only this case but also probe why the number of crimes is rising,” he said.

The neighbours said Niharika was pursuing her post-graduation in Nagaon, and the entire family had returned from the neighbouring district recently.

A local woman, who was an acquaintance of Niharika and had entered the house with police, claimed that all the bodies were lying in a pool of blood.

Chandrakanta’s body was reportedly lying in the drawing-cum-dining room, while that of his wife was found in the kitchen and the daughter’s in her room, the woman said. PTI CORR SSG SSG BDC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Nov 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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