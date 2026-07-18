Al Falah University Chief Denied Bail; Delhi HC Allows Wife Visit On Custody Parole

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High Court denied Al Falah chairman interim bail request.

Court cited no emergency despite wife's critical health.

Siddiqui received custody parole to meet his wife thrice.

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant six weeks' interim bail to Al Falah University group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, who is in judicial custody in two money laundering cases.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee, however, allowed Siddiqui to meet his wife, who is suffering from stage 4 ovarian cancer, on custody parole on three separate dates.

Siddiqui had sought interim bail citing his wife's critical health condition, saying he wanted to be with her at this stage of her life, HT reported.

Court Finds No Exceptional Circumstances

Rejecting the plea, the High Court observed that the medical records did not indicate any emergent situation requiring Siddiqui's immediate release.

The court noted that the records showed his wife's condition was improving rather than deteriorating.

Justice Banerjee also expressed concern that Siddiqui could be a flight risk and might influence witnesses or tamper with evidence if released.

"Though this court is sympathetic towards the medical condition of the applicant's wife, however, considering the gravity and nature of the allegations levelled against the applicant, and the status of the proceedings, the role assigned to him, his status and position in the university/society, this court is of the considered opinion that the statutory rigours governing grant of bail cannot be diluted merely on humanitarian considerations, more so, in the absence of any emergent and/or exceptional circumstance warranting the applicant's immediate release," the order stated.

Custody Parole Granted For Three Days

While declining interim bail, the court granted Siddiqui custody parole on July 21, July 23 and July 25, 2026.

He will be allowed to visit his wife between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm under police escort.

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Considering Siddiqui a high-risk undertrial, the court directed the jail superintendent to make adequate security arrangements during the visits.

The court also clarified that Siddiqui would be permitted to meet only his wife during the custody parole.

ED Opposed Bail Plea

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed Siddiqui's application for interim bail, arguing that his release could lead to evidence tampering or his evasion of the legal process.

The agency instead suggested that he be permitted to meet his wife through custody parole, a submission accepted by the High Court.

Siddiqui had approached the High Court after a trial court rejected his interim bail plea on June 9.

Two Money Laundering Cases Against Siddiqui

Siddiqui was arrested on November 18, 2025, in a money laundering case linked to the alleged generation of illicit funds through fees collected from students at the Faridabad-based Al Falah University.

The ED's investigation stems from two FIRs registered by the Delhi Police Crime Branch alleging that the university falsely projected NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition to mislead students and parents.

According to the ED, the university generated ₹415.10 crore between 2018 and 2025, with funds allegedly diverted for personal use.

He was later arrested again in another money laundering case involving the alleged fraudulent acquisition of land worth ₹45 crore in Delhi.

University Also Under 'White-Collar Terror' Probe

Al Falah University has also come under scrutiny in a 'white-collar terror' investigation.

The probe led to the arrest of two doctors associated with the university, while another doctor linked to its hospital, Umar-un-Nabi, was identified as the suicide bomber in the November 10, 2025 blast outside Delhi's Red Fort that killed 15 people.

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