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HomeNewsIndiaAkhilesh Yadav's rally in Dadri a flop show, say UP ministers

Akhilesh Yadav's rally in Dadri a flop show, say UP ministers

Lucknow, Mar 29 (PTI): Top leaders of the Uttar Pradesh government said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's rally in Dadri a "flop show" that saw less-than-expected crowds, showing that people are moving away from his "caste-based opportunistic politics.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 12:33 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Mar 29 (PTI): Top leaders of the Uttar Pradesh government said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's rally in Dadri a "flop show" that saw less-than-expected crowds, showing that people are moving away from his "caste-based opportunistic politics".

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said SP's Noida rally was dominated by "rioters, land mafia and criminals".

In a statement, he said the rally was a "complete flop show". He said "The fundamental character of the Samajwadi Party's politics is rooted in a divide and rule policy," he said.

Maurya said under Yadav as CM, UP was a state of utter chaos, law and order had collapsed and industrialists fled the state.

"If the SP comes to power, it will bring misery, it will usher in a regime of "goonda raj" and it will lead to land encroachments and the business community will be exploited.

"Akhilesh Yadav, driven by superstition, never visited Noida in the past. Now on the very same soil, the double engine government has inaugurated the Noida International Airport," Maurya said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the rally failed to draw a sizable crowd, which was a clear indication that the SP has now become "disconnected from the ground reality".

"The empty chairs at the public meeting signal that the public has moved away from caste-based and opportunistic politics and is now prioritizing development," he said.

Pathak, too, claimed that Yadav had for years kept his distance from Noida due to superstitions that CMs lose power when they visit the place. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi have also taken similar jibes at the SP chief. Attacking Yadav, BJP MLA from Dadri, Tejpal Nagar, said Yadav failed to deliver any concrete message to the Gurjar community at the rally. He alleged that the SP attempts to court specific communities only during elections but its sole concern remains limited to the pursuit of political power.

Kicking off the campaign for the 2027 UP election, SP leader Yadav on Sunday held a rally in Dadri in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, where he launched a scathing attack on the ruling party.

His rally came a day after the Noida airport in Jewar was inaugurated by Modi. Targeting the BJP, Yadav claimed that seven airports have been inaugurated but six of them are not functional.

Yadav dismissed charges that he avoided Noida during his tenure and asserted his government secured necessary clearances for the Jewar airport. Yadav also claimed that the BJP rally at the airport inauguration was attended by "paid supporters".

He also alleged at the Dadri rally that the Constitution was under threat. "Those who talked about winning 400 seats to change the Constitution have been defeated, but danger remains as long as the BJP is in power." PTI NAV SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
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